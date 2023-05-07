UCLA dominates Hawai’i for 20th NCAA men’s volleyball title – Daily News

FAIRFAX, Va. The wait is over for the most dominant program in men’s college volleyball history.

Ido David notched a record 23 game-breaking wins to help top-seeded UCLA beat two-time defending national champions Hawaii 28-26, 31-33, 25-21, 25-21 on Saturday at George Masons EagleBank Arena to win the 20th national championship in program history and the first since 2006.

Alex Knight, who was named tournament MVP, matched his career highs with 15 kills (hit .353) and added two aces and three assists for a career high 18.5 points for UCLA. Merrick McHenry hit .500 with 11 kills and JR Norris IV added eight kills on .727 hits and a Bruins-high five aces. Andrew Rowan finished with 60 and became just the sixth freshman passer in NCAA history and the first in nearly 30 years to lead his team to a national title.

UCLA (31-2) has appeared in 27 of 53 men’s volleyball championship games, but it was only the Bruins’ second title game since 2006 (UCLA lost the 2018 championship to Long Beach State in five sets).

The Bruins even celebrated the decisive point twice.

After UCLA dropped a ball on a Hawaiian overpass, the Bruins stormed the field. But Rainbow Warriors coach Charlie Wade disputed there was a net violation, so the pandemonium was halted for a moment.

After a brief review, the point was confirmed and UCLA resumed the party.

Hawaii (29-3), which saw its seven-game NCAA Tournament winning streak snapped, set the program’s single-season winning streak.

What a game, said UCLA coach Speraw, who won his fourth title as a head coach but his first at the helm of his alma mater. We had to fight for every point. Hawaii has never been out of it. You could see their maturity and experience on the pitch as they just never seemed shaken. They always kept coming and coming and coming. Almost a surprise to me when the last ball fell.

Dimitrios Mouchlias, who had a career-high 25 kills in the semifinals against Penn State, had 18 kills for Hawaii. The Greek standout, who earlier announced he would give up his final season to pursue a professional career, also had six recoveries and two blocks. Fellow countryman Spyros Chakas had 12 kills, an ace and seven digs, and Cole Hogland added six kills and seven blocks in total. Jakob Thelle, the AVCA National Player of the Year, had 50 assists, nine digs, three blocks and two service aces.

Hawaii defeated the Bruins in their only regular season meeting, the Outrigger Invitational Finals, on March 11 in Honolulu. Two sets in this match went to extra points and the teams opened the rematch the same way.

A Chakas kill gave Hawaii a 23-20 lead in the first set before UCLA, who twice fought off a Hawaii set point, rallied to score eight of the next 11 points for win, 28-26. David recorded back-to-back wins with a record nine points in a frame that featured 14 draws.

UCLA led 19-13 in the second set before a one-of-22 service error by the Bruins in the game and Thelles’ ace sparked a 4-0 run by the Warriors and sparked a rally that helped Hawaii tie the game with a 33-31 victory. . The Bruins swept away six more set points before Mouchlias put away a set from Thelle to end a set that featured 16 draws and five lead changes.

After a serve error by Hawaii, Knight made the kill and McHenry called with an ace to make it 11-10 and the Bruins never trailed again in the third set. David had three kills in a 6-2 push that made it 20-15 after Rowan blocked.

The Rainbow Warriors were trying to become the first team to win three consecutive NCAA titles since UCLA, which has accomplished the feat four times. The Bruins won four in a row from 1981-84 and three in a row from 1970-72 and 1974-76.

Hawaii is the first school to appear in four straight NCAA title games since UCLA made six straight appearances from 1993-1998.

Speraw won national championships in 1993 and 95 as a player at UCLA and three more (1996, 98 and 2000) as a Bruins assistant coach before leading UC Irvine to their first three titles national in 2007, 09 and 2012.

All of these championships are meaningful, Speraw said when asked if this title meant more than the others because he was coming to train his alma mater. It’s hard to say which one is more important than the other because of all the relationships and experiences that come into play. And now we have these experiences with these guys, and this is their time.

I’m a veteran here so I felt like I really wanted to do this for them and I wanted to do this for all the guys who worked hard and won and tried hard the last few years to get it over the top and were close. It’s great for the institution. I can’t even imagine how happy everyone is at UCLA. Everyone is so into it at UCLA.

Staff and news service reports contributed to this story.