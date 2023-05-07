Fashion
King Charles III Coronation Fashion: The Best Outfits of the Day
Between the royal family, the stars and the international elite, the coronation of King Charles III was always going to be a fashion show for the ages.
The pomp and pageantry of the ceremony lived up to expectations, and while the outpourings of protest caused rowdy moments outside, guests who made their way to the 2,000-strong congregation the have done in spectacular style.
Family
Inevitably, it was Firms’ head of glamour, the Princess of Wales, who won hearts with the family’s hottest look – this time, with the added presence of her mini-me. Catherine enlisted the help of Alexander McQueen’s creative director, Sarah Burton, her long-time trusted designer who was behind her 2011 lace wedding dress, to craft the ivory crepe dress, embroidered of roses, thistles, daffodils and clovers which she wore under her blue dress. Importantly, McQueen worked with London-based milliner Jess Collett to create Greek-style silver floral headbands in place of a tiara crushing months of speculation that she would borrow from the royal collection and fears of ‘a crown of flowers more suited to Glastonbury .
However, his daughter Princess Charlotte, who made headlines at 8, won hearts in her matching white McQueen cape, sparkling headpiece and white ballet flats, alongside her brother Prince Louis who , although agitated during the ceremony, looked elegant in the navy.
Princess Anne, who wore her Blues and Royals uniform and the green velvet Thisle cape with a red-feathered bicorne hat, ranked at the pinnacle of greatness. Her daughter, Zara Phillips, looked less stoic but still stylish in a sky blue dressy coat, matching Strathberry bag and diamond brooch last worn by Princess Anne in 2017.
Sisters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice went opposite ways, the former in a low-key Fendi navy and the latter in a hot pink Beluah dress, a brand whose slogan is to fight slavery through fashion. Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh looked respectful in her white Suzannah London dress which, designer Suzannah Crabb said The standardfeatures a beautiful hand-embroidered train inspired by the Queen’s coronation robes and regalia in 1953.
Celebrities
Although not surrounded by Hollywood superstars like a royal wedding, a number of famous faces did concentrate. Dame Emma Thomspon was one of the first to arrive, doing so in a flamboyant opera coat woven in red and black roses by Emilia Wickstead. She was joined by Lionel Richie, who looked dapper in a top hat and a Garrad diamond brooch, Ant and Dec, in three-piece morning suits and Nick Cave who was still the vampire in a black suit with hair black slicked back. Also outside the abbey was Lady Joanna Lumleywho sadly loves the Royal Family, and looked thrilled to be there wearing her 60s-style navy blue dress with contrasting white collar and white bowler hat.
But the focus was on a candy pink Katy Perry who wore a bespoke suit by Vivienne Westwood, the late British fashion queen of punk, as she arrived with British Vogues editor Edward Enninful.
The politicians
Left and right came together as streams of British politicians poured into the abbey for the ceremony. It was Penny Mordaunt, the Tory MP who is Leader of the House of Commons and Lord President of the Privy Council, who stole the show by demonstrating impeccable upper body strength while wielding the mighty 17th century Sword of State throughout the duration of the service. Her outfit, a teal cape dress with gold fern embroidery from Hand and Lock, was more controversial, giving way to a string of less supportive memes.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived with his wife Akshata Murty, who opted for a soft blue jacquard dress by London designer Claire Mischevani. It was an absolute pleasure to dress Mrs Murty, for such a momentous British occasion, the designer says The standard. As an independent British brand, it means so much to see our pieces worn on such occasions.
Former prime ministers included David Cameron and his wife Samantha, who wore a red floral dress with a scarlet hat, Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie, who opted for a blue dress and navy tweed jacket, and Liz Truss and Thersea May who both braved blows of orange in their looks.
And without fear of controversy, it was Suella Braverman who took home the award for most extravagant headpiece as she demanded attention wearing a huge cream organza fascinator and gray suit.
International dignitaries
The crowning glory wouldn’t have been complete without the help of the international razz-matazz – and there was no shortage of that. Led by the woman dubbed the Spanish answer to Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia did not disappoint in a bright pink peplum skirt suit by Carolina Herrera, complete with a wide-brimmed hat as she headed to the abbey with husband King Felipe. Marie-Chantal, Crown Princess of Greece, also adopted the popular powder blue in her custom Mary Katrantzou look, which she finished with an unconventional clutch – a pattern from Marcel Prous’ novel In Search of Lost Time. Rounding out Europe’s best-dressed royals, Princess Charlene of Monaco always looked striking yet understated in a pale beige button-up skirt and blazer with a belt-style drape.
Jill Biden, First Lady of the United States, opted for a periwinkle power suit, with matching gloves and a ribbon headpiece tucked into blonde hair. He comes after her shocking hot pink statement when meeting Akshata Murty at 10 Downing Street yesterday. First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, wife of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, also made an inspiring appearance alongside Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in a monochrome, teal look. Her sleek overcoat featured side pleats, worn over a matching strappy dress and finished with pearl earrings and white heels.
French President Emmanuel Macron wore an all-black suit and tie as he was joined by his wife Brigitte, who channeled understated luxury in an ultra-chic pastel pink dress and matching coat designed by Nicolas Ghesquire for Louis Vuitton.
Elsewhere, resplendent in their respective national costumes were King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan, Queen Nanasipauu Tukuaho of Tonga and Crown Princess Kiko of Japan.
Scroll through the gallery above for the best coronation looks
|
