Unexplained Infertility Causes and Solutions You Need to Know | Health





When a couple is unable to conceive a child despite several attempts, chances are that one or possibly both of the partners is infertile and whether male or female, it is difficult for anyone to accept that they are having fertility problems. Infertility is a sensitive issue that triggers many emotions in both men and women as it causes conflict in a couple relationship which deteriorates the physical, mental and emotional health of the affected couple. Unexplained Infertility Causes You Should Know, Solutions for Men and Women (Photo by RDNE Stock Project on Pexels) There have been cases where couples or individuals have had all the necessary tests but the doctor is unable to determine a specific cause and this is called unexplained infertility. Unexplained infertility is a condition experienced by couples or individuals where they fail to conceive a child despite several attempts. The problem of unexplained infertility is a common phenomenon among couples and individuals and even though this problem can create frustration in individuals and couples, it does not mean that it cannot be treated. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Beena Muktesh, Fertility Specialist at Gurugram Maternity Hospitals, echoed the fact that unexplained infertility is an umbrella medical term devised by healthcare providers to describe the infertility without being able to specify the cause after performing several fertility tests and assessments. According to her, health specialists conclude unexplained infertility when tests mean – No uterine abnormalities or structural problems with a woman’s uterus.

The process of ovulation occurs at regular intervals.

When the fallopian tubes are unobstructed.

When ovarian reserve or egg count is good.

When the brain produces normal or adequate levels of hormones necessary for the reproductive process.

When man semen analysis is normal ranging from sperm count, quantity, motility and shape. She revealed that the causes of unexplained infertility are unknown, however, here are the possible factors for unexplained infertility in both men and women – An undiagnosed underlying condition : Each person’s bodily functions differ from each other. Therefore, the causes of unexplained fertility can be an underlying medical condition like diabetes or thyroid which can contribute to infertility.

: Each person’s bodily functions differ from each other. Therefore, the causes of unexplained fertility can be an underlying medical condition like diabetes or thyroid which can contribute to infertility. Endometriosis : This condition usually affects the female reproductive system, where tissues similar to the lining of the uterus grow outside the uterus. Mild cases of endometriosis or endometriosis without symptoms can create complications and contribute to infertility.

: This condition usually affects the female reproductive system, where tissues similar to the lining of the uterus grow outside the uterus. Mild cases of endometriosis or endometriosis without symptoms can create complications and contribute to infertility. Cervical mucus : This form of fluid produced and released by the cervix or the opening of the uterus helps the sperm swim to meet the egg during ovulation. If the cervical mucus has a thicker consistency or contains certain ingredients, the sperm is unable to pass through the cervix and vagina to form an embryo.

: This form of fluid produced and released by the cervix or the opening of the uterus helps the sperm swim to meet the egg during ovulation. If the cervical mucus has a thicker consistency or contains certain ingredients, the sperm is unable to pass through the cervix and vagina to form an embryo. Egg quality : When egg quality deteriorates due to age or other factors, the risk of infertility increases.

: When egg quality deteriorates due to age or other factors, the risk of infertility increases. Sperm quality : Similar to the quality of a woman’s eggs, a decrease in the quality, number, or motility of a sperm contributes to unexplained infertility.

: Similar to the quality of a woman’s eggs, a decrease in the quality, number, or motility of a sperm contributes to unexplained infertility. Uterine lining : the endometrium is the lining of the uterus where the embryo sticks and grows during the stages of pregnancy. When the fertilized egg is unable to implant on the uterine lining, it can lead to an unsuccessful attempt at pregnancy.

: the endometrium is the lining of the uterus where the embryo sticks and grows during the stages of pregnancy. When the fertilized egg is unable to implant on the uterine lining, it can lead to an unsuccessful attempt at pregnancy. Badly timed sex: The frequency or timing of sexual intercourse does not correspond to the process of ovulation. Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr. Suparna Bhattacharya, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility East in Uttam Kumar Sarani, Kolkata, shared that unexplained infertility has no specific cause however, in men, some reasons include – Like egg quality, sperm quality is critical to fertility.

When the timing of sexual intercourse does not coincide with the process of ovulation.

Childhood illnesses or testicular trauma that can lead to vascular damage that can damage the testicles.

History of testicular torsion where the testicle twists on its pedicle causing difficulty with blood flow.

Previous surgical procedures such as bladder operations or testicular cancer surgery.

Exposure to heat which interferes with sperm temperature and leads to impaired sperm production.

Alcohol consumption and smoking may be associated with infertility.

A history of venereal diseases or medications can affect the reproductive system. When it comes to women, potential reasons for unexplained infertility include – Endometriosis : A disorder in women where the tissues that line the uterus grow outside the uterus and can be found on the ovaries, fallopian tubes or intestines. Mild cases of endometriosis can contribute to infertility.

: A disorder in women where the tissues that line the uterus grow outside the uterus and can be found on the ovaries, fallopian tubes or intestines. Mild cases of endometriosis can contribute to infertility. Cervical mucus : Cervical mucus helps sperm swim through the fallopian tubes to meet the egg during ovulation. If the cervical mucus has problems, sperm are unable to pass through the cervix and vagina, resulting in unsuccessful fertilization.

: Cervical mucus helps sperm swim through the fallopian tubes to meet the egg during ovulation. If the cervical mucus has problems, sperm are unable to pass through the cervix and vagina, resulting in unsuccessful fertilization. Egg quality : During fertilization, the quality of the egg is important because if the quality of the egg is not up to standard, the process of fertilization is difficult to achieve.

: During fertilization, the quality of the egg is important because if the quality of the egg is not up to standard, the process of fertilization is difficult to achieve. Uterine lining: When the endometrium, the lining of the uterus, is unable to prepare for a fertilized egg, it can lead to infertility. Unexplained infertility can be frustrating and confusing for couples or individuals. However, with advances in technology, exploring alternative treatment measures can help couples or individuals successfully conceive a child. Talking about solutions to unexplained infertility, Dr. Suparna Bhattacharya said that despite infertility issues, couples can choose alternative procedures using assisted reproductive technology (ART), Ffertility treatment where the fertilization process takes place in a laboratory. Few ART treatments include – Intrauterine insemination (IUI) or artificial insemination is when the sperm cells are washed, concentrated and placed in the woman’s uterus during the ovulation period. During the IUI procedure, gonadotropins are injected which contain hormones that stimulate egg production in women and can also treat low sperm count in men, helping to cure unexplained infertility. In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) where sperm and eggs are fused together to create embryos which are then placed in the uterus. IVF involves intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) – a procedure where sperm is injected directly into the egg. Apart from these procedures, Dr. Suparna Bhattacharya pointed out that changing the lifestyle of an individual is crucial as it contributes to infertility, so it is important to – Maintain a healthy weight with a balanced diet.

Avoid consuming alcohol, smoking cigarettes and recreational drugs

Limit caffeine intake

Practice physical activities to stay in shape

Reduce the risk of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) by using protection during sex. Unexplained infertility does not mean that the cause cannot be detected or treated because with such medical advances, couples can consult a doctor about possible alternative treatments with an optimistic frame of mind throughout the process.

