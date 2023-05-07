Lexington wins 16th OCC title in dominant fashion





WOOSTER The Lexington Minutemen took out the brooms Friday afternoon. Lex completely swept the Ohio Cardinal Conference men’s tennis tournament for his 16th OCC title in program history and his fifth straight crown at the College of Wooster and Wooster High School. Lexington finished the year with 75 points overall as they swept every regular season game earning 35 points before claiming first place in every event Friday for an additional 40 points. Wooster took second place with 55 points while Ashland took third place with 42. Mount Vernon (38), New Philadelphia (23), Madison (14.5), West Holmes (12.5) and Mansfield Senior (0.5) completed the ranking. Lexington’s Ethan Remy earned Ohio Cardinal Conference Player of the Year honors by winning his first singles championship. He started his day with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Joshua Laux of Mansfield Senior before beating Reese Malcom of New Philadelphia 6-1, 6-1 in the semi-finals. Remy made short work of Wooster Henry Pozefsky 6-4, 6-3 in the championship match. Karl Etzel was the second singles champion with a dominating performance. He started his day with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Mansfield Senior’s Jameson DeBolt before beating Mount Vernon’s Alex Beuhrer 6-1, 6-0 in the semi-final. Etzel held off Wooster’s Garrett Ranney 6-4, 6-1 in the championship game to help Lex grab another eight team points. Lexington’s Owen Gongwer won a third singles championship. After taking a first-round bye, he beat Wooster’s Aidan Cleveland 6-1, 6-0 in the semis before knocking out Ashland’s Grant White 6-0, 6-1 in the final to help Lex to sweep the singles competitions. Lexington’s Jake Chilcote and Dylan Catanese had a perfect day in the first double without dropping a single point on the day. After a first-round bye, Catanese and Chilcote beat New Philadelphia’s doubles team of Michae Hutson and Daniel Walker 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals. They then beat Wooster’s Brock Ranney and Saxon Ranney 6-0, 6-0 in the championship game for the most dominant performance of the entire tournament. Lexington’s second doubles team of Cooper Remy and Jake Halfhil nearly repeated the performance of their first doubles team. After a first-round bye, the pair beat Ashland’s Grant Koleno and JJ Ellenwood 6-1, 6-0 in the semis before making short work of Wooster’s Ishaan Gireesh and Brendan French 6-1, 6-2 in the championship game giving Lexington the clean sweep across the board. For his efforts leading the Minutemen this year, Ron Schaub earned OCC Coach of the Year honors Lexington will now focus on the playoffs with the sectional tournament starting on May 11. The Minutemen are also still in the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association tag team tournament and will face Ontario on May 15 in the district final. [email protected] 740-244-9934 Twitter: @JakeFurr11

