Queen Camilla’s dress at the coronation needed a lot of help to stay dry in the rain! | King Charles, King Charles Coronation, Queen Camilla: Just Jared





The weather is not holding up Coronation of King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla needed help to make sure her dress didn’t get damaged by the wet floor. The new monarch’s wife, 75, was seen helping her grandchildren with the back of her dress as they got out of the car at Westminster Abbey on Saturday morning (May 6) in London , in England. There is a major meaning to the dress she wears! Keep reading to find out more… Camilla wear one Bruce Oldfield couture dress that was designed to match her husband’s dresses and she wears a necklace that queen elizabeth wore at his coronation in 1953. I am honored to have been asked to design such a historic dress for Her Majesty. This is truly the most important commission of my life. Very exciting and very special, bruce oldfield said WWD. I’ve been designing outfits for the Queen for over a decade now. The coronation robe is a style and silhouette that Her Majesty is very fond of and it is sophisticated and appropriate for an occasion of grandeur such as this,” bruce added. An interesting element of the dress is that it reflects a more fluid and modern portrayal of the King and Queen’s affection for nature and the British countryside. I think it’s always a good idea to look back on history, not just the late Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation robe, but also those that came before her, which I did. The dress she wears was made for the coronation of the late Queen. Check out our full coronation coverage!

