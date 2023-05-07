Top international fashion news of the week





Stars dominated the Met Gala and Dua Lipa collaborated with Versace. Stay up to date with the hottest international fashion news of the week. Best of the 2023 Met Gala The first Monday in May was back in full force, celebrating the decadent and illustrious career of Karl Lagerfeld. The Met Gala, organized by the Met Museum and Vogue, celebrated the works of the Austrian designer, who has worked for Chanel, Fendi, Pattou, Chlo and his eponymous brand, among others. Attendees paid homage to the former designer, opting for his signature black and white aesthetic, complete with bows, lace, beads and mittens. The Met Gala is one of the most high-profile events on the fashion calendar and has welcomed a flurry of new faces this year. Doja Cat closed the event with her tribute to Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette, with a custom Oscar De La Renta dress with cat-like prostheses. Guests included models and Lagerfeld muses Cara Delevigne, Kendall Jenner, Naomi Campbell and Adut Akech. Other stars include Bad Bunny in Jacquemus, Rihanna in Valentino, Sora Choi in Thom Browne and Cardi B in Chenpeng Studio. Versace and Dua Lipa co-design collection Versace and Dua Lipa continue their momentum by co-creating a collection. The pop star and fashion house will showcase the holiday-inspired collection, dubbed La Vacanza, on May 23 at the Cannes Film Festival. I am absolutely thrilled to have co-designed the La Vacanza women’s collection for Versace with Donatella, said Dua Lipa. She and I have formed such a strong bond over the years, and I’m so grateful for the support I’ve received from her and the whole team since the very beginning of my career. For her, giving me the honor of co-designing this collection and giving free rein to all my summer inspirations was a dream. I’m so proud of this collection and can’t wait to present it at Cannes. Chlo and ERES collaborate on swimwear Chlo and ERES join forces to launch a swimwear collection. The special 20-piece collaboration features a cutting-edge fabric -Peau Douce that feels like a second skin and is made from castor oil-based polyamide. Gabriela Hearst wanted to create the highest quality swimwear and instinctively chose to partner with Eres and her creative director, Marie-Paule Minchelli, to create a line of swimwear and bikinis, while Chlo created a range of beach essentials, read a statement. The collection will be available for purchase online from May 5. Kylie Jenner at the head of the JPG campaign Kylie Jenner is the face of Jean Paul Gaultier’s latest Flowers campaign. Photographed by Elizaveta Porodina, she wears platinum blonde hair and a blush pink cone-bra inspired dress. Another snap featured a nude illusion liquid dress adorned with flowers. According to artistic director Florence Ttier, Jenner was the representation of a modern mermaid that I was looking for. The concept of the 2023 collection is inspired by a combination of augmented nature and home archives.

