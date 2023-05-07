Fashion
Blind fashion designer Nikki Hind to feature in first series of braille books in mainstream stores
Nikki Hind is credited as Australia’s first legally blind fashion designer, although many people still laugh out loud when she tells them this.
“Obviously there’s a real irony in that for people,” she says.
“I am very, very proud of [being the first]and it also shocks me and disappoints me as well.”
Hind, based in Albury, says she struggles with the “elitism” attached to fashion, but doesn’t think you need vision to appreciate or design it.
“That beauty, that strength, that desirability, that passion and playfulness, all those things definitely come from within.
“There’s really nothing valuable to do with the perfect bust size, height, hair, eye color, number of limbs.
“Once you put your clothes on and look in the mirror, you don’t even really see it for the rest of the day, that’s 98% how you feel.”
Blind grain
Ms Hind says she views fashion as fundamentally “adult dress-up” and draws much of her inspiration from music videos and fantasy scenes.
She has partial sight in one eye, which is enough for her for everything except making patterns.
“I wasn’t born legally blind, and in fact I was in my early thirties and lost my sight. I’m a very visual person, so there’s so much stuff stored in my brain.”
Ms Hind presented her own show at Melbourne Fashion Week, worked for three years as an inclusion consultant for Australian Fashion Week and has her own brand.
Blind Grit includes a team of people with lived experience of disability and trauma, as it was important to Ms. Hind to provide opportunities for aspiring photographers, models, stylists and designers.
“I think it’s overlooked and underestimated how derailed the pursuit of your dream is when you have a disability very quickly,” she says.
big visions
This commitment to ensuring everyone has access to ambition makes her a fitting fit for a new children’s series from Vision Australia showcasing diverse careers.
The first book, about blind surfer Matt Formston, came out in March, and the Mrs. Hind episode comes out in September.
She is working on a new collection which will be launched at the same time.
“Being part of a movement that tries to give equal access to the dreams and aspirations of children with disabilities is just huge to me,” said Ms Hind.
“The speech wasn’t, ‘I have a five-point plan’, it was ‘I have a dream’, that’s so incredibly powerful, and to take that away from you when you’re a kid because you were born physically different in some way, that’s not OK for me.”
The Big Visions series is the first in braille and text to be available in mainstream Australian bookstores, according to Vision Australia Library Manager Vildana Praljak.
“[We want to make sure] blindness and low vision are not seen as a hindrance or otherness or something difficult enough or you just don’t know what to do with it,” she says.
“Nikki’s story truly breaks down barriers and challenges stereotypes that a blind person shouldn’t or can’t look after their personal presentation and appearance and have an individual style and express themselves through this style.”
Ms Praljak also has low vision and describes herself as ‘obsessed’ with fashion, but says it’s not traditionally blind-friendly.
“It’s something that requires a lot of color matching and understanding a lot of fashion jargon, which for someone who was born blind can be very overwhelming and almost like something untouchable,” says -She.
“Nikki absolutely challenged this space.”
