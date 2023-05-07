Kate Middleton in Alexander McQueen for the coronation of King Charles





The coronation is officially over at Westminster Abbey, meaning King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla have been officially crowned as the new King and Queen of England. Although the moment was as historic as a royal wedding, there was one distinct difference: Instead of all eyes being on the couple, two other people stole the show during the church service: Kate Middleton and her daughter Princess Charlotte. The pair wore matching white Alexander McQueen dresses for the occasion, something reminiscent of Kate’s own wedding which also took place at Westminster Abbey. The mother-daughter duo look like a bride and bridesmaid in their matching white outfit, which were created by the same designer responsible for making the Princess of Wales’ wedding dress in 2011. According to People, Kate’s white dress is made of ivory silk crepe with silver bullion and features thread-embroidered rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock designs; the embroidery was meant to symbolize the four nations of the United Kingdom. Charlotte’s dress appears to be a mini version of her mother’s statement dress, with all the same details. Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Instead of traditional tiaras, as many royal watchers expected, Kate and Charlotte wore unique headpieces created by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen. People reports that they are made of silver bars with crystal and silver thread embroidered with three-dimensional leaves. Kate’s headdress has two rows of leaves while Charlotte’s has only one. Photo by Dan Charity/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate further accessorized a pair of pearl and diamond earrings as a nod to her late mother-in-law; the drop earrings were part of Princess Diana’s personal collection. She also honored the late Queen Elizabeth by wearing the George VI Festoon necklace. People reports that the bauble was made in 1950 at the request of King George VI for his daughter, Princess Elizabeth, who would later become Queen. While their looks were arguably the most eye-catching of the morning, Kate and Charlotte weren’t the only royals in white. People reports that Queen Camilla wore a white dress with crystal detailing and gold wildflower embroidery created by Bruce Oldfield in Battersea, London. The details of the daisy, forget-me-not, celandine and scarlet pimpernel were designed to signify his and King Charles’s love for nature. “The floral crests of the four nations of the United Kingdom, the rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock, also feature on the petticoat and the cuffs of each sleeve.” People reports. The choice may also have been a subtle nod to the late Princess Diana, as the designer was one of her favorites in the 1980s. While singing, she wore the crown of Queen Mary, to which many people expected. And an outfit worthy of a wedding always did not stop there; it was popular with all the guests this morning. Sophie, Countess of Wessex, wore a white dress, Princess Charlene of Monaco wore an ivory suit and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands wore a white tea-length dress.

