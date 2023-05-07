



The eyes got it! Dress and altruism As Master of Ceremonies, Marc Romeg opened the program for the recent Prix d’Elegance luncheon at the New Orleans Hilton Hotel, which honors men and women of fashion. They are chaired respectively by Leon L. Giorgio Jr. And Tiffa Boute with Sandra Internship Chaisson as women’s president. Proceeds from this popular event are donated to the New Orleans Ballet Association (NOBA) and the Ballet Resource And Volunteer Organization (BRAVO). In memory were George Raymond Seamon Jr., former president of Men of Fashion, and Dr. Aysen Kutalp Young, founding president of Women of Fashions. Several of her selected wardrobe pieces were on display.

The main notables of this 50th anniversary event included a lunch chair Kathy Pastorek and Executive Director NOBA Jenny Hamilton, as well as representatives from the Jeffs and Chatta Box fashion shows, John and Renea Duck, Leo and Dana Palazzo, Gayle Benson, David Lee Adams, Nancy DAmico, Gerri and Murray Valeneand committee chairmen Deborah Alciatore, Debbie Büchler, sisters Marilyn V. Dittmann and Carol V. Hall, Nicole Ferrier, Laurie Guimont Guillaume, Mélanie Cannatella, Jacquee Carvin And Therese Guzzetta (president of the BRAVOs gala May 18 Danse de Jardin), LeeAnne Leopold, And Faith Peperone. The acknowledgments attracted countless others, such as silent and live auction donors (Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry and the New Orleans Pelicans), table buyers and ballet staff.

Announced as the winners of the Prix d’Élégance 2022, women of fashion Mariah Walton Hate, Taryn Brown, Melissa Coleman, Valerie Grubb, Kim Hasney, Christine Javier, Rupa Jolly, Ruth Lawson, Sandra Lombana Lindquist And Anna Tuseand men of fashion David Lee Adams, Mickal Adler, Craig Clark, Johnny L. Domiano Jr., Steven A. Friedman, Vincent Giardina, Drs. Andrew William Gottschalk, Thomas E. Loehn, Greg Rusovich And James shoe. A quartet honored included Deborah Alciatore and John Duck, Hall of Fame; And Gaelle Benson And Jeff Chouest Jr., President’s Choice. The runway escorts for the above were past winners, whose names ranged from Chad Berg For Brent Wood.

All enjoyed a lunch of wedge salad, braised ribs and crisp caramel cheesecake; applauded the performance of NOBA Center for Dance students to music by Vivaldi; and issued kudos galore for the fashion herd. Dress for success The New Orleans organization that bears that name showed up in substance and style at the Higgins Hotel for the 13th Annual Full Suit and Salad Luncheon. Leading the Dress for Success program, Chairman of the Board Sara Martzolfexecutive Director Lori Byargeonprogram coordinator Tracee Dundas, Lynette Bates for presenting Volunteer of the Year, Customer of the Year 2023 Tasha Miller (bannered, A Success Story) and speakers Shaneika Dabney-Henderson And Earn money. Aimee Gowland from ALG Style presented the Empowerment Fashion Show with sets from Angelique, BABE, Dress for Success New Orleans (featuring a performance by Sonya Shorty Hill And Dedra Sherman), Monomin and Pilot and Powell. Before the models paraded down the runways, Gowland addressed the audience, saying Your success is our success.

As with all fundraisers, the big names are the ones who chair the events. Smiling like the costume and salad co-chairs were Rena Jolly And Christa Schwartz. Angelique, Jones Walker and SUSCO were the empowerment sponsors. Besides the president Sarah Martzolf, the members of the board of directors are Arie Roth Keller, Celeste P. McDonald, Colleen Snyder Filostrat and immediate past Nadine Brown. Twenty women are directors, starting in alphabetical order with Meaghan Ryan Bonavita (whose mother, Pam Ryanwas among the lunches of many supporters) for Cherish van Mullem. Jennifer Greene, Juli Miller Hart, Clarice Kirkland, Diane M. Riche and Leigh M. Thorpe are members of the Advisory Council.

Dozens of features added to Success, namely delicious preset tomato basil soup, grilled salmon nioise salad and flourless chocolate cake, red roses and gypsophila centerpieces, 360 photo booth, silent auction, loot bags, balloon arches, and the Joséphine Estelle restaurant for the launch party. Premonitory peering For the 72nd Annual New Orleans Academy of Ophthalmology Symposium, the title was Into the Crystal Ball: Futures in Retina, Anterior Segment, and Uveitis. The themed invitation featured a blue iris, as well as the venue for the symposium, the Sheraton Hotel. Each year, the President’s Wine and Cheese Reception offers a pleasant conviviality. Many 2023 attendees flocked to the impressive charcuterie while sipping fine French wines. Meanwhile, the Levee Jazz Band stirred up the sounds.

Making rounds was the president of the academy, Dr. Brandon Davis with his wife TanyaPresident-Elect Dr. Antoine MazzullaTreasurer/Secretary Dr. Adham al-Haririand stakeholders, all doctors, Christina Weng, Uday Devgan, Eugene de Juan, Naveen Roa, Meghan Berkenstock, Arsham Sheybani And Sunil Srivastava. Courtney Finkelstein is the Executive Director of NOAO. After the reception, the bonhomie moved on to another phase. It was the annual speakers’ dinner at the Galatoires.

