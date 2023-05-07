A Bengali woman designs a dress for Queen Camilla and a brooch for King Charles III





Priyanka Mallick, a 29-year-old designer from a village in West Bengals Hooghly district designed a dress for Britain’s Queen Camilla and a brooch for King Charles III and received a letter from the royal family thanking and inviting her to attend the coronation ceremony on May 6. Photo: Instagram/Priyanka Mallick

A fashion designer from a village in Hooghly district of West Bengal designed a dress for British Queen Camilla and a brooch for King Charles III and received a letter from the royal family thanking her and inviting her to attend at the coronation ceremony on May 6. Priyanka Mallick, the 29-year-old fashion designer, hopes the King and Queen will wear the brooch and dress respectively at the coronation which will take place at Westminster Abbey in London. Britain’s King Charles arrives at Buckingham Palace on the day of his coronation ceremony, in London, Britain May 6, 2023. | photo credit: Reuters It was an incredible feeling when I learned that the queen and the king appreciated my creations of the dress and the brooch. When I received the letter of appreciation, I was thrilled. An email or letter from Buckingham Palace means so much more to me, said Ms Mallick PTI. Ms. Malick is a resident of Badinan village, about 12 km from Singur station in Hooghly district. Although she received the invitation to attend the coronation ceremony, she will not be there because her state of health would not allow it. Read also : As King Charles III is crowned, explore India’s most iconic royal jewels My doctors advised me not to leave my house because I am not well, she said. However, she will be able to attend the ceremony which will be organized on this occasion by the British Deputy High Commission in Calcutta on the evening of May 6. She had approached representatives of the royal family earlier and expressed her wish to design a dress for the Queen. She sent the drawing, and they liked it, after which she received the letter of appreciation. On the other hand, said Mrs. Mallick, no one from the village congratulated her on her achievement because, probably, they don’t know what it is about. Ms. Mallick, after completing her Class XII from Singur Golapmohini Girls HS School, graduated in Fashion Design from the University of Milan in Italy through the online mode. She also completed her master’s degree there. I won the International Fashion Designer Marathon in Milan, Italy in 2019, Fashion Designer of the Year in Milan, Italy in 2020, and the Real Super Women Award in India in 2022, a- she asserted. Ms Mallik said her designs on the special coronation will also be posted on the UK government’s website.

