This $6 Target Men’s T-Shirt Has Hundreds of Reviews





HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Each item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you in constant search of the perfect t-shirt? Length, fit, sleeve length, weight, feel are just some of the factors that go into the search. While we recognize that everyone’s idea of ​​the perfect t-shirt varies, we found a contender at Target for just $6, among the retailers’ menswear line. Goodfellow & Co. Meet him EVery wearable short-sleeved t-shirt, available in several wearable neutral shades of black, white, grey, navy and red with select colors offered in men’s standard sizes (S to XXL), men’s plus sizes (2XL to 5XL), men’s sizes large and large (2XLT to 5XLT), and men’s plus sizes (MT to XLT). Essentially, there are solid options for almost every taste and every body type. The t-shirt is made from a blend of soft cotton and recycled polyester, which gives this fabric a clingy jersey feel against the skin. It also has a simple crew neck construction, which is a no-frills neckline that’s great for wearing solo or layering over a jacket. Lengthwise, the bottom hem hits at the hips, which can be tucked into high-waisted jeans or worn loose with athletic shorts. The tee has a 4.5 star rating and has 812 reviews on the Targets website. Critical nb wrote, These are the sweetest t-shirts ever. I used to buy t-shirts in a range of banana republic colors for about [three times] the cost, but these last longer and are softer and thicker. Another critic, Mrowley, said these shirts continue to hold up to multiple uses: they won’t fade or stretch or shrink in the wash (we don’t tumble dry). I would definitely recommend! T-shirt” width=”720″ height=”405″ src=”https://img.huffingtonpost.com/asset/6455cae1240000610014708e.png?ops=scalefit_720_noupscale”/> It’s not just men who sing the praises of T-shirts. I am a woman and I live in these T-shirts. They are well cut, comfortable and I like that the neckline has a finished collar instead of a ribbed collar, wrote the reviewer Twin Power. So far they have stood up to frequent washing and clothing because I live in them. So whether you’re looking to replenish your capsule wardrobe or just looking for a cheap, high-quality, well-designed t-shirt for the warmer months, don’t sleep on these tops at a Also competitively priced, you can bet they won’t be in stock for long. Read some more promising reviews from happy customers or just scroll down to grab one for yourself. My husband loves these shirts for the money, you can’t beat the fit and fabric. Shirts are cotton or mostly cotton thankfully – please do NOT change it’s too hot in Texas to synthetic or mostly synthetic blends. Texas I love these shirts, I probably have about 5 now. Franc These shirts hold up very well and fit perfectly. Colors stay true after many washes. You can’t beat it for $6 and sometimes on clearance for less. nd_white Bought this for my boyfriend, very cute on him!! Sarah This is exactly the t-shirt I was looking for. It’s the right mix of fabrics, size and price. I can be pretty picky when it comes to t-shirts (lol) because I like a polyester blend that travels well, doesn’t wrinkle, is lightweight, etc. but I don’t want to spend over $30 on a t-shirt that you can EASILY make with sportswear brands like Vuori or Lulu. This shirt is a 60/40 cotton-poly blend which is fantastic – Target PLEASE keep making these shirts! The price of $7 is ridiculous too… I buy at least 10 of them. demaso

