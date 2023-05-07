Shilpa Shetty, in this ensemble, dominates the hearts of fashion lovers | fashion trends





Shilpa Shetty is an absolute fashionista. The actress continues to kill fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile regularly. Whether it’s rocking casual outfits, showing us how to rock festive ensembles and dominate her fans’ hearts, or look like a boss in formal jumpsuits, Shilpa can do it all. The actress continues to inspire her fans through her fashion journals and yoga videos. Shilpa, who is also a health enthusiast, also keeps her fans up to date with her workout routines. Actors’ sense of dress fashion is loved for all the obvious reasons. Shilpa Shetty in this ensemble dominates the hearts of fashion lovers (Instagram/@theshilpashetty) ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty With Shamita Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, Other Stars Ring In Diwali Shilpa, a day back, attended Jay Shetty’s show, as part of her world tour in India. Jay Shetty is an author and motivational speaker, known for inspiring people all over the world. Shilpa was one of the special guests on the Jay Shetty show and she made sure to have her fans salivating with her fashion sense and personality. Shilpa, for the show, chose a stylish ensemble and made fashion lovers take notes. Playing the role of the muse of fashion design duo Shiva and Narresh, Shilpa chose a white and blue ensemble for the show. The actor looked stunning in a blue bralette paired with a white sheer mesh top with full sleeves and minimal patterning throughout. She further teamed her outfit with a bright blue pleated skirt with an asymmetrical hem and a dramatic silver buckle at the waist, adding even more bling. Take a look at his photos here. Shilpa further accessorized her look for the day in a minimal choker from the shelves of Outhouse Jewellery. In bright pink stilettos, Shilpa completed her look for the day. Styled by fashion stylist Chandani Mehta, Shilpa wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a side part and adorned with silver eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara laden lashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

