‘Dress the Dean’ a new twist for Kent State’s annual fashion show





David E. Dix

A diligent and talented Kent State University student fashion designer is $1,000 richer for designing a dress for Dr. Diane Petrella, dean of Kent State Universitys College of the Arts. Marissa Vasatka, a senior from Buffalo, New York, who will graduate from Kent State in August with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion Design, created the dress. Petrella picked it straight from Vasatka’s senior collection, which, Vasatka writes, made the experience even more meaningful. At the recent annual Kent States School of Fashion show, Petrella looked stunning. She had proposed a Dress the Dean contest. Students were nominated to participate and the Dean provided information on her likes and dislikes, both in color and style. Based on the information, the students created designs in the form of illustrations and then, in 3D renderings. Dean Petrella chose from Vasatkas 3D renders. It was such a great honor to be selected to design an outfit for Dean Petrella, Vasatka said via email. She had submitted some drawings, which I thought complemented her style. After being chosen, she created a muslin or plain cotton version of the design using Dean Petrellas’ measurements. After a muslin fitting, she made a final in the current fabric, a midnight blue wool suit. Linda Ohrn-McDaniel, a professor at the School of Fashion, described the dress as a jumpsuit base with an asymmetrical pleated shoulder detail and a skirt overlay on opposite sides. A photo taken during the fashion show, accompanying this along the way, shows a model, MacKenley Gregory, wearing a similar dress with Vasatka and Dean Petrella wearing the cute dress she chose from Vasatkas entries in the pageant. Vasatkas’ designs also won in the Special Occasions and Construction Technique categories. The other students honored during the evening were: Esther Luo (Universal Design), Jingjing Guo (Innovation), Diane Zimeri (Knitwear), Joseph Miglio (Market Ready and Best of Show), Farah Shahrour (Niche Market), Isabella Trevino ( Sustainable Design), Isabella Sais and Kristal Moseley (both for Celebrations), Nicholas Collier (Swedesays), Nora Duchon and Mia Moumdjian (both for Fashion Management), Wendy Weng (SUPIMA Design Competition). This year, the fashion show returned to the Student Center’s Kent State Ballroom, where it was originally staged 40 years ago. A series of clear acrylic chairs lined up back-to-back gave each attendee a front-row seat as models wearing the newly created garments moved around the ballroom. Hors d’oeuvres served in an adjacent decorated room preceded the show. The desserts ended the evening. Kent State School of Fashion is ranked 5e in the nation. It offers a four-year program that takes a first-year student from sewing right through to sophisticated computer-aided design. The design program is extremely meticulous. In addition to design, students can specialize in fashion merchandising or pursue graduate studies in the master’s degree program in the fashion industry. Graduates work at companies such as Calvin Klein, Bergdorf Goodman, Macys, Coldwater Creek, Ralph Loren, Georgio Armani, Oscar de la Renta and others. David E. Dix is ​​a retired editor of the Record-Courier.

