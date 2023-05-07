Queen Camilla had secret names embroidered on her coronation dress

Queen Camilla had secret names embroidered on her coronation robe, including a heartwarming tribute to her rescue dogs.

The 75-year-old royal looked elegant in her couture Bruce Oldfield dress as she was presented with a ring that ‘married’ her as the wife of King Charles during the coronation ceremony of at Westminster Abbey yesterday.

However, eagle-eyed royal fans noticed that Camilla also paid a subtle tribute to her loved ones on her jaw-dropping dress.

She discreetly had the names of her children and grandchildren embroidered near the bottom of her skirt.

Sharing close-up snaps of the dress on Twitter, royal expert Victoria Howard remarked that the bespoke dress appeared to reveal the names of her two children, Tom and Laura, as well as those of her grandchildren, Gus, Freddy, Louis , Eliza and Lola.

People also noticed two golden terrier puppies embroidered on the dress to represent Charles and Camilla’s rescue dogs, Beth and Bluebell.

The Royal Family rescued the pooches from Battersea Dogs’ and Cats’ Home in 2017. The two adorable dogs have even made Buckingham Palace their new home.

Meanwhile, her grandsons were pages of honor at the ceremony and her granddaughter was in attendance the same day.

Camilla’s ivory dress, designed by Couturier and close friend Bruce Oldfield, who also worked closely with Diana during her time as a member of the royal family, was made from Peau de Soie, a silk fabric .

The dress was adorned with silver embroidery woven by Stephen Walters in Suffolk.

With an ivory, silver, and gold color scheme, bracelet-length sleeves, a strong shoulder, and a wide V-neckline, the dress was in Camillas’ signature silhouette, modest neckline, and elongated waist.

The mother-of-two accessorized the dress with matching shoes made by British designer Elliot Zed and the same necklace Queen Elizabeth wore at her coronation in 1953.

The Queen rescued her beloved Jack Russell pooches from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in 2017 (pictured with Bluebell and Beth)

Camilla also donned a state dress, decorated with the king’s favorite flowers, delphiniums and lily of the valley, a favorite flower of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The dress was hand-embroidered with gold thread and depicted meaningful symbols of nature, including specific insects and flowers that held special meaning to the couple and the wider royal family as a whole.

Among the flowers embroidered on the garment were lily of the valley – which was Queen Elizabeth’s favorite flower, the woman’s mantle, myrtle, maidenhair fern, cornflowers, delphiniums and national emblems – rose, thistle and the Clover.

Camilla’s new dress, expertly decorated by the Royal School of Needlework (of which Camilla is patron), has also been adorned with bees and beetles to reflect the royal couples’ affection for the natural world.

Fittingly, an earlier preview of Charles’ vision of his coronation – the invitation to the event – also featured similar imagery, with depictions of flowers and insects.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the coronation ceremony

This natural theme nods to her love of nature, sustainability and climate conservation, as a monarch who has always had the preservation of the environment at heart.

As a champion of enduring fashion, Charles donned the same state robe worn by his grandfather King George VI for his coronation in 1937, which boasts a 15-foot train.

And his wife also upcycled an old garment, donning a dress made for Queen Elizabeth II in 1953 and resized for the ceremony.

The velvet of both dresses has been restored by the Royal School of Needlework and the lining and gold lace by Ede & Ravenscroft.

Charles and Camilla’s next scheduled appearance is today’s Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle, with headliners such as Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.

Other members of the royal family will join the ‘big luncheons’ across the country today.