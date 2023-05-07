Fashion
BuzzFeed Style, 5 Takeaways From Ben Smith’s “Traffic”
In the early 2000s, the nature of online trading began to change. Things started to “go viral”.
One of the most talked about early cases was when future BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti, a student at the time, tried to put the word “sweatshop” on a pair of customizable Nikes and the exchange emails with the resulting business went from the hands of a few of his friends to thousands of people.
In his new book Trafficking: genius, rivalry and illusion in the billion-dollar race to go viral, Ben Smith, former editor of Buzzfeed News, lands on his promise to chronicle the rise of digital media through the story of a snowball competition between the likes of Gawker Media’s Peretti and Nick Denton, between right and left and, ultimately, between the newfound power of social networks and the institutions they helped create in an attempt to answer the question: how did we get here?
Peretti was able to replicate the viral nature of the Nike exchange, turning it into a business. But while Peretti managed to exert pockets of control over the internet, the social forces he helped create eventually grew too strong for anyone to command.
In BuzzFeed fashion, here are five takeaways from Traffic. (Peretti may have gotten a lot of things wrong, but list accessibility wasn’t one of them).
1. Conservatism has always been on the fringes of viral internet media.
The same Huffington Post which made an early political bet on Obama was co-founded by right-wing media personality Andrew Breitbart. People like Breitbart, Steve Bannon and alt-right columnist Benny Johnson, once dismissed as minor figures, have become key players in the rise of digital media. As Smith writes, when Arianna Huffington was building The Huffington Post as a liberal counterpart of The Drudge Report, she wanted to appeal to someone who held the key to the booming traffic of the conservative news aggregation website. There was no one more appropriate than Breitbart, who at the time ran silently The Drudge Report. With one hand in the beginnings of The Huffington Post and another in The Drudge ReportBreitbart went on to found the conservative site Breitbart News, which, upon its inception, Smith described as “kind of a fun mirror of Gawker Media.”
2. The close relationship between social media and news is no accident.
Today, it seems intuitive for articles to be shared on social media sites like Twitter and Facebook, but the concept of a “news feed” has its roots in virality. In its early days, BuzzFeed was somewhere between a content company and a platform; it was still unclear how the business could be both editorial and scalable. But watching the rise of Facebook and Twitter, BuzzFeed realized that these tech companies would one day be their source of revenue, much in the way that old media companies like CNN relied on cable networks to provide them. channels. In 2012, Facebook even offered to buy BuzzFeed, but Peretti refused. Instead, Smith recalls, Peretti offered the two works as partners in a sort of thought experiment, intending to further indulge his obsession with BuzzFeed “taking informational content and packaging it. with emotion and spirit so that it spreads on Facebook and other social platforms.”
3. At the heart of traffic is identity.
In the early days of the Internet, the basic unit of traffic could be measured by a page view. But if you wanted to measure and control traffic, you had to look to human behavior, Smith writes. “Traffic was human emotion, human psychology, desire, curiosity and humor. It was easier to see that kind of pattern when you felt like an alien, an alien.” As social media became more popular, publishers at places like BuzzFeed and Gawker had to learn that it was also about identities. What was once seen as a numerical force has always been a social force; the implications of such an observation came too little too late.
4. On the other side of aggressive transparency is dishonesty.
Denton and Gawker had a vision for the future of media and it was this: to reveal the naked truth. Whether it was a leaked sex tape, a dick pic, or content-only mining experiences, if it brought traffic, Denton wanted it, Smith writes. Such an attitude has come with many problems, but perhaps one of its most unintended consequences has been that along the way it has produced dishonesty and self-censorship. “If Facebook staff thought Barack Obama was the culmination of what they had built, it turned out that he was just a stopover on the road to Donald Trump,” Smith writes. The race for left-wing media attention has always had the right looking over its shoulder and long after Gawker closed in 2016, Smith notes, Denton reflected, “Transparency should be cajoled, not forced.”
5. In the end, Facebook dominated.
In 2018, Facebook announced a change to its algorithm, marking it as one that would focus on “meaningful social interactions”. In the middle, the platform supported emotional engagement by successfully identifying what people were actually inclined to share and talk about. “Their algorithm held an ever-closer mirror of Americans’ psyches and intensified their strongest reactions,” Smith writes. And as BuzzFeed tried to keep up, Donald Trump and the alt-right were ahead of the game in turning what was once traffic into real political power.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
