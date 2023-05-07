‘Succession’ offers clues about how the rich dress

Comment this story Comment

Is Kendall Roy a fashion icon? The idea that Succession’s weakling is a figure whose wardrobe is worth emulating is a fun realization for Michelle Matland, the costume designer for the HBO drama that follows the corporate and family rise of the fictional Roy dynasty. After all, Kendall’s fashion choices like a pair of expensive Lanvin sneakers bought to impress the founders of an artsy start-up or the huge Rashid Johnson pendant he wears as a virtue-signalling talisman are used to relay his ignorance and his insecurities.

These are costumes, not fashion, says Matland. And so it’s very interesting that they become fashion.

In other words, Kendall’s clothes aren’t meant to be aspirational, but rather tell us how desperately he’s trying to belong. But somehow, his expensive bomber jackets and cashmere baseball caps made him the face of America’s biggest fashion trend: the understated luxury movement.

On TikTok, designers believe the luxury logomania that has flourished over the past few years by layering a Balenciaga logo hoodie over a Supreme t-shirt and Gucci-print track pants is hardly the uniform of the 1%.

It’s not luxury fashion, it’s a billboard, says designer Jansen Garside in a video from the end of March. Instead, he says, the wealthy are buying quiet luxury, where the luxurious aspect comes in the form of incredibly high quality materials, construction and reputation. As another user, sherhymeswithorange, describes the lookI’m so rich, I don’t even have to tell you how otherwise known I am as quiet luxury.

Instead of Gucci and Balenciaga, designers are directing viewers to Italian brands Brunello Cucinelli, whose t-shirts and tailoring are loved by Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg, and Loro Piana, whose Gift of Kings fabric, which doesn’t not visually distinguishable from your average wool but promises infinite lightness softer to the touch than cashmere, comes in t-shirts and sweaters that sell for over $2,000.

Matland says that in researching the costumes for the shows, she and her team tracked one percent to stores like Brunello and Loro, and we would literally emulate what they were touching, feeling. And it’s so textural. The appeal of clothes for this kind of person, says Matland, is simply in the making of the garment. And obviously, some cuts are going to be minimalistic and refined just based on the style.

Although understated luxury (and its siblings, stealthy wealth and the aesthetic of old money) have been the subject of conversation on social media for almost two years now, the idea has become even more discussed since the premiere of Successions fourth and final season. A number of designers demonstrate how they achieve the understated luxury look that people with understated luxury wear tailored pieces often in monochromatic tones, explained Liz Teich, aka thenewyorkstylist, in an understated luxury explainer that was seen on TikTok more than half a million times as she loops a black leather belt into high-waisted cream pants and dons a tobacco-colored blazer to a soundtrack to the show’s opening theme. A number of these videos are hashtagged successioncore.

The idea was popularized by Gwyneth Paltrows’ ensembles throughout her much-watched ski trial, when she arrived in court dressed in understated blue Prada blouses and skirts and oversized coats from the row. Vogue, the New York Post, Time Magazine and the Daily Mail have all written recent guides to understated luxury, extolling the virtues of $1,390 Tom Ford hoodies and $625 cashmere-blend Loro Piana baseball caps. $.

Successions final season even provided its own allegory on the dynamic of silent luxury versus logo madness in its opening episode, when Gregs dates, an upstart named Bridget, attends Logan Roys birthday party with what Tom Wambsgans considers a ridiculously roomy bag in a screaming Burberry plaid that in Roys world telegraphs the cost of the items and therefore its poor taste.

The idea of ​​the American elite adopting a coded way of dressing, designed to be understood only by their fellow one percenters, is nothing new. If the American dream means that anyone, theoretically, can aspire to expensive clothes, how do the truly rich signal their status? Counterintuitively, by wearing sober or even worn clothes.

Edith Wharton’s books carefully chronicle the way upper-class Manhattanites at the turn of the 20th century dressed to ensure their look was unattainable by anyone simply with money, refusing to wear new clothes until at the age of a few years. (In fact, streetwear fanatics often treat their new Supreme merchandise the same way, putting it on ice until the hype has died down.)

Maggie Bullock, author of the new J. Crew story kingdom of preparation, describes how students at Ivy League universities in the early and mid-20th century, the era from which J. Crew drew inspiration, wore their most worn clothes as a point of pride. It was about how loose it was and how broken it was, and you didn’t want it to look new, and you didn’t want to look like you tried too hard, says -She. They could afford to dress that way because it wasn’t going to knock them off their social platform or rung of the ladder. They could afford to play almost blatantly with their presentation. In other words, someone who was not white or wealthy had to look presentable or had to try on a classist reality that also seeps into the understated luxury discourse.

Emily Cinader, the daughter of the J. Crews founder who would lead the company through its first golden period in the 1990s, had such an understated sense of style that employees were familiar with Christian Lacroix’s vibrant pouf skirts and pastel , pony-embroidered Ralph Lauren polo shirts thought she was badly dressed: They thought Emily was a super boring dresser, Bullock says. As, there is nothing to it. Always makeup-free, she preferred white shirts, gray slacks and chunky luxury muffler loafers, in other words, and her co-workers were even encouraged to remove all wristbands before entering her workspace so that ‘they don’t cling inadvertently. (Sounds like material for some Roy family eccentricity!) This period, unsurprisingly, is trending for its minimalist, unassuming classics, which are now adored by fashion fans and Instagram accounts alike. @lostjcrew And @simplicitycity.

And unboxing those codes, as creators on social media and editors now obsessively do in the pages of magazines, is almost an American rite of passage. Podcaster Avery Trufelman recently dove into anthropological obsessions with class and American style on the final season of his show Articles of Interest, retracing how in the 1960s Japanese retailers came to Ivy campuses. League to capture the frayed chinos and sun-bleached rugbys worn by students, and created the book Take the ivy, which since its publication in 1965 has become a fixture on the moodboards of American menswear designers. Likewise, Lisa Birnbachs The Official Preppy Handbook, first released in 1980 and now considered a cult classic that sells for over $300, broke the habits of dynastic WASPs decades before old TikTok money was a thing. Intended as a satire, the book accidentally became a handbook for those outside WASP’s inner circles to learn about boarding schools and the art of layering LL Bean sweaters. This is perhaps a way of emphasizing that, however complicated or mysterious the dress codes of the wealthy may be, they can And will be be made accessible to all. The really American thing about it, says Trufelman, is the potential feasibility of it.

Or maybe the hard truth is that we all just want to look rich, or at least know what they look like. Income disparity may have reached an all-time high, but it seems the wealthy are less visible than ever. Besides the dysfunctional family we see on television every Sunday night, the 1% is almost out of sight, especially for those who have spent the past few years learning about clothes (and status) via social media.

There’s also a sense of shock that the brands we know well and have been presented to us as signs of success aren’t. Instead, a vast conspiracy of secret brands we’ve never heard of is carried on by countless billionaires. In fact, the brands whose name is often checked in these videos Brunello, Loro, Akris, Khaite hardly qualify as elite for people with an extreme amount of money.

Tiina the Store, in the Hamptons enclave of Amagansett, has become something of a haven for hundredths who are horrified by the obvious excesses of neighbors who have a showier relationship to their wealth. I’m sure you know what’s going on in East Hampton, says Tiina Laakkonen, who founded the store in 2012, referring to the appearance of Gucci and Prada on the cities main shopping thoroughfares. Maybe at some point in their life, Hermès meant something to them, but I think today they are not interested in that world. It’s almost like, it’s kind of nouveau riche to them.

Their husbands may still be drawn to Loro and Brunello, but her customers wear what she calls a parallel universe of brands, like Arts&Science, a Japanese brand of soft tailoring inspired by workwear; Casey Casey, a Parisian line of simple cotton skirts and blouses; and Wommelsdorff, a collection of hand-knit, almost naïve sweaters that cost up to $2,450.

The idea that you are wearing something that no one else knows exactly what it is [or] where you got it, they like it [that], says Laakkonen. They like the idea that, I’m the only one with this. What they’re looking for, says Laakkonen, is uniqueness, and that feeling when it looks like nothing and [its] simple, but you know that it is the most beautiful realization, in the most beautiful material.

These are the kinds of brands that Jeremy Strong, the actor who plays Kendall Roy, often mixes into his character’s wardrobe, collaborating with Matland brands like Geoffrey B. Small and Haans Nicholsa Mott, who do what slow fashion is often called for its seasonless appeal and trend aversion. Kendall, at least in terms of her wardrobe, is right.

But why does this obsession with the dressing room of the rich persist? Because we were interested in anything we can’t have, says Matland. I would also like to have a million dollars. She laughs. I think we inherently always want to reach a little higher than where we are, just by human nature. It’s not a negative. We always want what is simply unobtainable.