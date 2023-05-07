Advocates and allies renew calls for accountability and action on Red Dress Day

Dresses and red ribbons hung from the branches of the trees along Memorial Drive, waving in the wind, commemorating the day.

Allies, advocates and families came together on Friday to honor missing, murdered and exploited Indigenous peoples and share stories.

“It’s a place of love, healing and coming together for families and survivors,” said Deborah Green, a longtime MMEIP advocate.

“Red is the color that spirits see, so we call upon them to come join us as we honor them.”

In 1982, Green’s sister was murdered while on a starlight tour in Calgary. She and her sisters have worked to bring about systemic change since then, but she said little progress has been made despite reports and calls for action.

A provincial report released last year, titled 113 Pathways to Justice, highlighted several calls to action and recommendations for collaborative work.

Deborah Green has been defending her sister since she was killed 35 years ago. (Jo Horwood/CBC)

But Green said little action has been taken in terms of relationship building and progress toward reconciliation.

“I think Indigenous peoples are the most studied and reported on people in the world,” she said.

“Let’s stop writing about it and talking about it and take action, make sure our people are safe, change the systems and change the marginalization of our people.”

Systemic changes at all levels of government

In the report, one of the seven principles for change calls for all levels of government to build relationships with Indigenous communities.

“At the provincial level, you will see [report] and I would say no, we haven’t made much progress in that area,” Green said.

Friday’s event was only open to politicians who made that effort, and officers who wanted to attend were asked to do so as civilians and not in uniform.

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek attended something Green said to highlight the mayor’s ongoing support of Indigenous peoples and the community.

About 12 people took part in a Red Dress Day awareness march in the Siksika Nation, 132 kilometers southeast of Calgary. (Terri Trembath/CBC)

Find closure and take action

At the Siksika Nation, approximately 12 people participated in the Red Dress March to come together, heal and support each other and support the community.

For Leanne Sleigh, traditional wellness program coordinator at Siksika Health Services, it’s a way of acknowledging that families face ambiguous loss or endless loss.

“The land we walk on, Mother Earth, knows where [the missing] people are convinced that connecting to our land, to our spirits, to our ancestors who come and walk with you through the wind is what helps our people,” she said.

Leanne Sleigh is the Traditional Wellness Program Coordinator at Siksika Health Services. (Terri Trembath/CBC)

Sleigh added that everyone, both from Siksika and other nations, needs the RCMP to shut down about their lost loved ones and need more mental health work focused on the Indigenous peoples who live this from the people in office.

“We have a minimal number of mental health therapists who can help us,” she said.

If you do it on a ratio, Sleigh said there are at least 300 people for one mental health therapist in the Sikiska community.

“It’s a lot, so the Canadian government really needs to address this, we need these people. They need to recognize our traditional ways,” she said.

“It needs to be acknowledged and acknowledged so it can help our people heal.”