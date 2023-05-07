Fashion
Advocates and allies renew calls for accountability and action on Red Dress Day
Dresses and red ribbons hung from the branches of the trees along Memorial Drive, waving in the wind, commemorating the day.
Allies, advocates and families came together on Friday to honor missing, murdered and exploited Indigenous peoples and share stories.
“It’s a place of love, healing and coming together for families and survivors,” said Deborah Green, a longtime MMEIP advocate.
“Red is the color that spirits see, so we call upon them to come join us as we honor them.”
In 1982, Green’s sister was murdered while on a starlight tour in Calgary. She and her sisters have worked to bring about systemic change since then, but she said little progress has been made despite reports and calls for action.
A provincial report released last year, titled 113 Pathways to Justice, highlighted several calls to action and recommendations for collaborative work.
But Green said little action has been taken in terms of relationship building and progress toward reconciliation.
“I think Indigenous peoples are the most studied and reported on people in the world,” she said.
“Let’s stop writing about it and talking about it and take action, make sure our people are safe, change the systems and change the marginalization of our people.”
Systemic changes at all levels of government
In the report, one of the seven principles for change calls for all levels of government to build relationships with Indigenous communities.
“At the provincial level, you will see [report] and I would say no, we haven’t made much progress in that area,” Green said.
Friday’s event was only open to politicians who made that effort, and officers who wanted to attend were asked to do so as civilians and not in uniform.
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek attended something Green said to highlight the mayor’s ongoing support of Indigenous peoples and the community.
Find closure and take action
At the Siksika Nation, approximately 12 people participated in the Red Dress March to come together, heal and support each other and support the community.
For Leanne Sleigh, traditional wellness program coordinator at Siksika Health Services, it’s a way of acknowledging that families face ambiguous loss or endless loss.
“The land we walk on, Mother Earth, knows where [the missing] people are convinced that connecting to our land, to our spirits, to our ancestors who come and walk with you through the wind is what helps our people,” she said.
Sleigh added that everyone, both from Siksika and other nations, needs the RCMP to shut down about their lost loved ones and need more mental health work focused on the Indigenous peoples who live this from the people in office.
“We have a minimal number of mental health therapists who can help us,” she said.
If you do it on a ratio, Sleigh said there are at least 300 people for one mental health therapist in the Sikiska community.
“It’s a lot, so the Canadian government really needs to address this, we need these people. They need to recognize our traditional ways,” she said.
“It needs to be acknowledged and acknowledged so it can help our people heal.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/red-dress-day-indigenous-canada-trc-1.6834948
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- CWI organizes a series of Coach Development Workshops for regional coaches
- Advocates and allies renew calls for accountability and action on Red Dress Day
- Amazon Sale 2023: Up to 60% Off Everyday Items
- Sons of women with PCOS are three times more likely to be obese
- An earthquake was felt in parts of Co Donegal
- Streaming is at the heart of the Hollywood writers’ strike
- Twitter Admits Bug That Private Circle Tweets Were Public
- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng attends the coronation of King Charles III
- No kidding: we owe Donald Trump a debt of gratitude
- Actor Henry Golding and his wife are expecting a second child
- Miller achieves a new school record in the 1500 million at Oxy Invitational
- Buzzfeed-style, 5 takeaways from Ben Smith’s “Traffic”: NPR