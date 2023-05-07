Pilot, 22, effortlessly arrests men who ‘wouldn’t trust him to fly a plane’





A 22-year-old woman has revealed what it’s like to work as a pilot in a male-dominated industry. Sabrina Johnson (@sabrinaleej) has nine years of flying experience as she started flying at the age of 14, when her father arranged a discovery flight for her to gain hands-on experience flying an airplane. “I always tell him that was the biggest mistake because it sent me down the rabbit hole where I am now,” Johnson said. Initiated.“I couldn’t stop.” Register to our free weekly Indy100 newsletter Now a major airline pilot, Johnson often documents his travels on TikTok, while sharing what the job is like, as well as advice for aspiring pilots. @sabrinaleej I only offered JFK for a BEC #airlinepilot #pilotsoftiktok #SeeHerGreatness #travel #femalepilot #jfk #nyc One person wrote, “I love showing your videos to my daughter because no one talks about this career for women.” “It’s good for you to have the opportunity to have this stable career at such a young age,” another person said. Someone else added: “You’re 22 and you’re a commercial airline pilot? That’s amazing!!!” However, as a young female pilot, Johnson also received criticism as well as sexist comments. In a video that now has 2.6 million views, she noted how a gate agent asked her if she was a flight attendant and added that the comment was a “common occurrence”. @sabrinaleej It’s shocking to me because they work in an airport. You know what pilot uniforms are #pilotsoftiktok #airlines #fyp #bruh But that’s not all as Johnson has also received comments from people who say she “doesn’t really fly the plane”, to which the young pilot has the perfect response. “They say ‘I wouldn’t trust you to fly a plane’ all the time,” Johnson told the same publication. “And I’m like, Hey, I wouldn’t trust you to be on my plane.” Statistically, Johnson’s is in a rare position since barely5.18% of commercial pilots are women worldwide, according to the Air Line Pilots Association International union. Therefore, it’s important to her that she makes content to meet the needs of women and young girls who have the same aspirations as her to become a pilot, which Johnson describes as “the coolest thing.” Give your opinion on our topical democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help push this article up the indy100 rankings.

