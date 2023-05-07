Fashion
I had a ‘naked’ wedding dress, critics hated it, but I don’t care
An Australian bride has defended her nude wedding dress after being criticized for showing too much skin on her big day.
Model, actress and influencer Ellie Gonsalves wore three dresses to her lavish two-day wedding in March.
The 33-year-old wore a long-sleeved dress with an illusion neckline and a dramatic train for her private ceremony with just longtime partner Ross Scutts in their hometown on the Gold Coast.
The following day, Ellie hosted a reception surrounded by their bridal party and other guests where she wore two dresses, vogue australia reported.
Initially, she kicked off the party in a strapless white dress with floral detailing and a racy thigh-high slit, but later that night Ellie surprised her new hubby by slipping into something a little more revealing. .
My husband faces when he saw me in this dress reveal at our wedding, she captioned a clip recently shared on TikTok and Instagram.
In the video, Ellie can be seen emerging from a doorway wearing a strategically placed white sheer tulle and lace mini dress.
The nude corset-style dress featured an even higher thigh slit than her previous ensemble which Ellie paired with a pair of silver strappy heels.
Although the bride and groom clearly loved the outfit change, it didn’t take long for social media users to weigh in on her final dress choice, flooding the video with wild comments.
Ellie has now hit back at the critics, slamming anyone who described her as looking fast and loose on her wedding day.
The only thing that’s fast and loose is your mom’s hands when she dropped you on your head as a kid, she replied in the comments section.
She then shared a screenshot of her comment on Instagram, and added: What is that sentence? If you hand it out, be prepared to take it? I can’t believe people are so offended by a wedding dress.
Ellie also told others to calm down and said her husband loved her outfit.
The FFs cheer up the girl. It’s a dress at a wedding of someone you don’t know. I don’t like it, change the channel. Simple as that, she said.
Many of her 1.2 million followers also came to her defense, asking why others were so offended by the outfit.
Why can women wear whatever makes them happy, etc.
For those who judge her dress and her moral concern for what a wedding means… She didn’t plan your dream day, she planned hers. She looks amazing, another agreed.
As another pointed out: people who talk about there is no intimate intimacy like they don’t wear less at the beach or pool. To grow. It’s his day not yours.
That didn’t stop the critics from pouring in, with some claiming the mini dress was too sexy and too revealing for a wedding.
Not fancy for a wedding sweetheart, weirdo.
I would have been so ashamed if I was your husband, another disgruntled user wrote.
As we lamented: I’m sorry but this is not a good dress for the wedding. Dress modestly!
This is extremely inappropriate, someone else participated.
No. Just no, one planned.
Ellie had worked with designer Sam Oglialoro and stylist Paul Versace on her three wedding dresses, vogue australia reported.
We got married the way we started, just him and me. Celebrating our love in the most special way we can think of, she told the publication.
|
