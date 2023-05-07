Sports world’s best and worst Kentucky Derby 2023 outfits, including Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes

People can get away with a lot in the name of fashion. Sport is usually a good reason for this.

Think about it. Where else would it be commonly accepted for someone to walk in, painted from head to toe in their team colors? How many people walk into their local Walmart wearing these spikes on their shoulders like Raiders fans do? Okay, maybe a bad example.

Regardless, fashion is subjective. Some prefer a classic look, others rather the extreme. It’s a fun talking point and even more hilarious to think about how people leave the house looking like this.

It’s no different at the Kentucky Derby. Hats are big and flashy, mint juleps are flowing, and money is leaving everyone’s wallets at a faster rate than usual.

So which athletes looked good and which should have kept their outfits in the closet? The Sporting News breaks down the best and worst looks athletes had to offer at the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

Sports World’s Best and Worst Kentucky Derby 2023 Outfits

Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills quarterback is known for his creativity on the field and seems to do the same. Fresh off those rumors that Allen broke up with his longtime girlfriend, the QB makes sure he stays ahead.

This ice cream-like Allen Friday night might just have people flocking to it like those ice cream trucks on a hot summer day.

Good morning. Here is this photo of Josh Allen. Have a good Saturday. Lots of love, and Go Bills. pic.twitter.com/OOgNiT4EXc (Matt) The Bearded Photographer (@beardedphotog24) May 6, 2023

But that’s not all. Allen is back with the Seafoom suit for derby day. Mint chocolate chips should be the flavor of choice.

Now you’re rocking top QB1 Josh Allen walking down the Kentucky Derby red carpet in his custom-designed Seafoam 3Piece suit by yours truly. pic.twitter.com/7htGejazfu The Gentleman’s Playbook (@GentsPlaybook) May 6, 2023

Patrick Mahomes

Kentucky Derby or 1 p.m. kickoff? The two-time NFL MVP is a generational talent between those white lines on the court, but it’s anything but that in the fashion world.

It looks like Mahomes is embracing his dad at the derby, with the jacket and pants mismatched and leaving a lot to be desired. Many have said that money can’t buy happiness, but neither can it buy style. The millions of Mahomes are proof of that.

Drake London

The Falcons wide receiver had an impressive rookie season in the ATL, but had to shop in the Mahomes closet. Unlike those great deals at Costco, this is one fit you wouldn’t want to buy in bulk. Thumbs down.

Marc Ingram

Despite being an NFL free agent, Mark Ingram deserves a max contract for his Kentucky Derby fashion statement. For starters, pink is always a fantastic choice, but the hat and sneakers elevate Ingram’s look to another level, like he’s just passed that first wave of defenders. Good game.

Marcus Ericsson

Most people probably associate Sweden with IKEA, meatballs and frustrating unbuilt furniture. Thanks to the power of sport, these Swedes are now known for their style. As Henrik Lundqvist dominates Stanley Cup playoff coverage, IndyCar and former Formula 1 driver Marcus Ericsson stole the scene at Churchill Downs.

The royal blue suit with an elegant pattern jumps off the screen and/or the page. Add to that a classic white shirt with a bow tie for added style and we have a winner. And although he always wears a helmet thanks to his profession, Ericsson sports a beautiful hairdo to complete the look. There must be something in that Swedish water.

Aaron Rodgers

It’s all business with the all-new New York Jet. The No. 8 may have woken up and re-energized Jets fans, but his Kentucky Derby look is more than enough to keep hitting the snooze button. Rodgers sports a good look for dinner at a fancy restaurant. However, he failed to rise to the occasion. Jets fans are hoping their new caller doesn’t fall short like this when the season kicks off in September.