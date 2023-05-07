Fashion industry disruptor Aurora James

Of all the labels in the fashion world, those applied to designer Aurora James are some of the most eye-catching. At 38, she’s been called the fashion industry’s “number one disruptor” who isn’t afraid to challenge the status quo. Concrete example: her “Tax the Rich” dress, worn by New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the Met Gala in 2021, which raised eyebrows around the world.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (left) and designer Aurora James at the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on September 13, 2021. Mike Coppola/Getty Images



The story of James’ meteoric rise has been documented by others, but now she tells it herself in a memoir called “Wildflower.”

She admitted that others had asked her if she was a bit young to write an autobiography.

Cho asked, “Why did you feel like it was the right time to write your life story?”

“I think social media has done such a horrible job of showing what it means to be a successful woman in today’s society,” James said. “It’s like you have to be buttoned up, you have to be photogenic. And it’s kind of like we can’t expect everyone to be perfect.”

Aurora James, creative director and founder of Brother Vellies, with correspondent Alina Cho. CBS News



James’ own story begins decidedly far from perfect, a homeless man and what she describes as a painful childhood spent between Canada and Jamaica.

She said she remembers praying to God, “that I find myself in a safer and more comfortable place, and that I really do something with my life.” One year, she read the Bible upside down three times. “In search of salvation and hope,” she said. Years later, those prayers have been answered.

In 2011, she was 26 and traveling in Africa, when one shoe changed everything.

“The full word is Veltskoona, or Veldskoene; we call it a Vellie for short,” James said. “I saw it as an opportunity to work with artisans in a meaningful way instead of just having them on the mood board like fashion brands normally did.”

And so, James took his savings, modernized the classic shoe and sold them at a street fair in New York. “I was just taking a leap of faith and trying to do something,” she said.

And that something paid off. These handcrafted shoes were the first step towards his own luxury accessories brand: Brother Vellies, praised for its focus on sustainability and empowering local artisans.

Brother Vellies suede Erongo shoe (top) and Burkina Slide sandal. Brother Vellies



She is now far from a flea market: “So now we work in South Africa, Kenya, Morocco, Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Mali, Bali, Haiti, Italy, America , in Mexico, really all over the world.

She’s earned a place at some of fashion’s most prestigious tables. Still, she wasn’t ready to sit back and relax, especially in 2020 when she started thinking about racial justice versus social justice. “Black people make up almost 15% of the population,” James said. “Major retailers should dedicate 15% of their retail space to Black-owned businesses.”

Crown



And with that, the 15 Percent Pledge was born, asking companies to do just that. Since then, hundreds of black-owned brands have been added to the shelves of major retailers, such as Nordstrom. “It’s not just about ticking a box and then moving on,” she said. “It’s how we make sure they do well in the environment.”

The pledge itself was called “era-definitive” by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Hailed as a once-in-a-generation leader, Aurora James is committed to designing a better future for all.

Cho asked, “If you could say one thing to little Aurora struggling through the day, what would it be?”

“I think just keep going,” she replied, “and all those things that you’re going through are actually going to be really helpful in understanding the world — and maybe tweaking it a little bit as well.”

READ AN EXTRACT: “Wildflower: A Memoir” door Aurora James



For more information:



Story produced by Sara Kugel. Publisher: Mike Levine.



See also: