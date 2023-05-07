Fashion
Fashion industry disruptor Aurora James
Of all the labels in the fashion world, those applied to designer Aurora James are some of the most eye-catching. At 38, she’s been called the fashion industry’s “number one disruptor” who isn’t afraid to challenge the status quo. Concrete example: her “Tax the Rich” dress, worn by New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the Met Gala in 2021, which raised eyebrows around the world.
The story of James’ meteoric rise has been documented by others, but now she tells it herself in a memoir called “Wildflower.”
She admitted that others had asked her if she was a bit young to write an autobiography.
Cho asked, “Why did you feel like it was the right time to write your life story?”
“I think social media has done such a horrible job of showing what it means to be a successful woman in today’s society,” James said. “It’s like you have to be buttoned up, you have to be photogenic. And it’s kind of like we can’t expect everyone to be perfect.”
James’ own story begins decidedly far from perfect, a homeless man and what she describes as a painful childhood spent between Canada and Jamaica.
She said she remembers praying to God, “that I find myself in a safer and more comfortable place, and that I really do something with my life.” One year, she read the Bible upside down three times. “In search of salvation and hope,” she said. Years later, those prayers have been answered.
In 2011, she was 26 and traveling in Africa, when one shoe changed everything.
“The full word is Veltskoona, or Veldskoene; we call it a Vellie for short,” James said. “I saw it as an opportunity to work with artisans in a meaningful way instead of just having them on the mood board like fashion brands normally did.”
And so, James took his savings, modernized the classic shoe and sold them at a street fair in New York. “I was just taking a leap of faith and trying to do something,” she said.
And that something paid off. These handcrafted shoes were the first step towards his own luxury accessories brand: Brother Vellies, praised for its focus on sustainability and empowering local artisans.
She is now far from a flea market: “So now we work in South Africa, Kenya, Morocco, Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Mali, Bali, Haiti, Italy, America , in Mexico, really all over the world.
She’s earned a place at some of fashion’s most prestigious tables. Still, she wasn’t ready to sit back and relax, especially in 2020 when she started thinking about racial justice versus social justice. “Black people make up almost 15% of the population,” James said. “Major retailers should dedicate 15% of their retail space to Black-owned businesses.”
And with that, the 15 Percent Pledge was born, asking companies to do just that. Since then, hundreds of black-owned brands have been added to the shelves of major retailers, such as Nordstrom. “It’s not just about ticking a box and then moving on,” she said. “It’s how we make sure they do well in the environment.”
The pledge itself was called “era-definitive” by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
Hailed as a once-in-a-generation leader, Aurora James is committed to designing a better future for all.
Cho asked, “If you could say one thing to little Aurora struggling through the day, what would it be?”
“I think just keep going,” she replied, “and all those things that you’re going through are actually going to be really helpful in understanding the world — and maybe tweaking it a little bit as well.”
READ AN EXTRACT: “Wildflower: A Memoir” door Aurora James
For more information:
Story produced by Sara Kugel. Publisher: Mike Levine.
See also:
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/fashion-industry-disruptor-aurora-james/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Shehnaaz Gill realizes his dream of interviewing Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui; wrote Shot today with Bhagwan to act
- No. 33 Maryland set for Georgia NCAA Regionals
- Fashion industry disruptor Aurora James
- London-listed cannabis group Kanabo to raise funds and install new chair | Economic news
- Pixel Tablet leak reveals screen and battery specs, release date
- Treasures of the Kadikoy bazaar of the quake-stricken Kahramanmaras region
- Congratulations pour in from around the world for British King Charles III
- Guess who was spotted at Gauri Khan’s office today? Girl Suhana Khan of course
- Pixel 8 Pro ~ 1 inch camera: Samsung, Google’s most aggressive attempt to beat Apple – wrong?
- Donald Trump ‘bad’ for GOP, will lose to Biden: Chris Christie
- Jokowi calls 42nd ASEAN summit in Labuan Bajo part of marketing
- Tennis or terriers? The home of the US Open hosts a famous dog show