I am 4ft 11in and this Amazon maxi dress fits me perfectly





I love showing off my legs in a mini dress when the weather warms up, but there’s nothing easier, chicer, or breezier than a spring maxi dress. Unfortunately, I run into a bit of a conundrum when shopping for longer clothes as I’m tiny, checking in at 4ft 11in. So while I love long dresses (and I really, really do), they bunch up around my feet and drag inch by inch on the floor. Therefore, I am constantly on the lookout for a maxi dress that fits me perfectly and does not require any adaptations. Fortunately, one finally emerged in the form of the Floerns Tied Strap Boho Maxi Dress from Amazon.

The tiered maxi dress features a flowy skirt that is relaxed and perfect for warmer temperatures. It includes shoulder sash ties that are finished with eye-catching fuzzy pom poms. It’s available in sizes XS to 4XL (making it more inclusive than many other styles on Amazon Ive), and comes in 16 gorgeous prints for spring. My favorite is the lilac gingham style, but the pink gingham, vibrant blue and white florals, and bold leopard print are some of the others that are definitely making their way into my basket this season.

Amazon



Buy now: $40; amazon.com

I own the dress in a large size, and it fits perfectly. The dress ends exactly at my ankles, so it doesn’t drag on the floor as I walk, which is no small feat (ahem, pun intended). The square neck and smocked bodice are also very flattering. the upper supports me and slims my figure without a weird crushed or flattened effect. Also, I tend to be a bit nervous about smocking as it can show off the rolls which I prefer to stay tucked away, but that’s not the case with this dress as it provides concealment ideal.

I wore the Floerns bohemian dress non-stop in the spring and summer, and I intend to do it again this year. I’ve worn it everywhere from Disneyland to Las Vegas in temperatures approaching 100 degrees, so I know the lightweight fabric holds up to the heat.

Amazon



Buy now: $40; amazon.com

More than 1,100 Amazon shoppers left five star ratings for that long dress, so I’m definitely in good company to sing her praises. Critics said this perfect summer dress East so comfortable and pretty and one Great quality for the price. One buyer even went so far as to call it a compliment magnet, and I agree, since people have stopped me across Disneyland to tell me how much they loved it. I wouldn’t have thought a dress would make me feel so happy, wrote another reviewer, while several women pointed out that it was suitable for pregnancy. silhouette.

With such a gorgeous and effortless dress, you better believe I’m looking forward to summer barbecues and brunches. Even better, you can buy it yourself for $40 at Amazon. All you have to do is decide which print is your favorite. Good shopping!

Amazon





Buy now: $40; amazon.com

