Liam Hemsworth’s girlfriend Gabriella Brooks to walk the runway at Australian Fashion Week

Liam Hemsworth may soon be heading to Sydney to support his model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks.

The Hunger Games star’s partner Gabriella, 26, is set to walk the red carpet at Afterpay Australian Fashion Week in Sydney later this month.

The Sydney native will walk for womenswear brand Cue at the exclusive event on Thursday, May 18.

‘Gabby is amazing. She’s such a great girl and she looks great. Incredibly modern and brings a cool girl vibe,” Cue brand manager Kate Bielenberg said in a statement.

“She’s going to open the show for us. When she came for the castings, she was so gorgeous and thrilled everyone.”

Bielenberg added that they weren’t sure if Liam would be joining his girlfriend at the fashion show, but said they would “love it” if he did.

In January, Gabriella celebrated her beau’s 33rd birthday.

‘It’s Liam’s day!’ she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Hemsworth bathing in the ocean and a series of emojis, including a love heart and a birthday cake.

The post came just hours after Miley Cyrus, who has dated Liam on and off for a decade, released an uplifting breakup anthem called Flowers, which many believe is about him.

Gabriella and Liam have been together since December 2019.

They have shut down split rumors on numerous occasions and made their first red carpet appearance together in November 2020.

The ultra-private couple rarely post on social media and have only appeared in a handful of photos together.