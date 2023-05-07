Who designed Penny Mordaunt’s Coronation dress and how did she break tradition?





All eyes were on Penny Mordaunt at the Coronation of Kings with her royal blue dress deviating from the traditional attire worn by sword bearers. Famous faces and famous people from around the world were welcomed to Westminster Abbey on Saturday May 6 for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. With the Royal Family turning out in droves to support the new monarch to surprise guests such as Katy Perry, it was a star affair. But one of the surprise guests to cause a stir was Penny Mordaunt, Leader of the House of Commons and Lord President of the Council. Dressed in attire befitting the royal family, many onlookers sought out details about Mordaunt’s attire choice on the big day. Photo by Yui Mok Pool WPA/Getty Images Who designed the Penny Mordaunts Coronation dress? Penny Mordaunt wore the Roni dress by London brand Safiyaa, color Poseidon, for the coronation of King Charles III. The teal dress and cape sell for 1,195. It is sold without the embellishments which were embroidered by the specialist workshop Hand and Lock. This workshop is known for its collaborations with the royal family and has worked on several royal outfits for the coronation. The Mordaunt hat comes from milliner Jane Taylor. It also features the fern pattern embroidered by Hand and Lock. The coronation robe broke tradition as Mordaunt made history Swordbearer Penny Mordaunt was the first woman responsible for carrying the Sword of State and giving the jeweled offering sword to the King. This role was given to Mordaunt as the current Lord President of the Privy Council. Thus, the former Secretary of Defense decided to break with tradition with her choice of dress with a feminized look, since she revealed to Politics. Traditionally, the Lord President wears a black and gold court robe. Mordaunt opted for a teal, which also serves as a nod to his constituency, PortsmouthNorth. Speaking to Politico, Mordaunt revealed that she felt it was not fair to wear the usual black and gold court dress. She explained her desire for a more modern and feminized look, suited to the occasion and her role. Kate Middleton opted for a blue dress for a pre-coronation event, but the Princess of Wales donned all the regalia for the ceremony. How Penny Mordaunt Weaved History In Her Coronation Outfit Despite breaking with tradition with her color palette, Penny Mordaunt decided to incorporate the Privy Council style in other ways. The Mordaunts Safiyaa dress features a scrolling leaf design that appears to be inspired by the Privy Councillors’ uniform. This has been sewn in gold by the talented embroiderers of Hand and Lock down on the arms of the cape, as well as on the hat. The MP for Portsmouth North clearly made an impression during the royal affair, having been double the Pippa Middleton of the coronation.

