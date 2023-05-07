Fashion
Fashion on display by Kate, Katy Perry and more
Kate, Princess of Wales, arrives at Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Camilla. Kate wore an ivory silk crepe designed by Alexander McQueen. PA
It was a historic day for Britain. It was also a fashionable day, where traditional dresses and statement headpieces were seen by members of the royal family, filling London’s Westminster Abbey with a mix of hues and patterns.
King Charles III arrived for his coronation in the crimson velvet state robe, worn by his grandfather King George VI at his coronation in 1937, a crimson coronation tunic and cream silk overshirt with trousers of the Royal Navy.
Later he changed into the ceremonial regalia worn by his predecessors to be crowned: the golden silk Supertunica mantle and the coronation sword belt, and over the imperial mantle of golden cloth, made in origin for the coronation of George IV in 1821 and the oldest dress in the service.
A white leather glove embroidered with gold metal thread was placed on his right hand.
Charles was crowned with the historic crown of St Edwards which has been used since the coronation of King Charles II in 1661.
Queen Camilla was not far behind when it came to fashion. She arrived in the dress of state originally designed for the late Queen Elizabeth in 1953 over an ivory gown adorned with silver and gold floral embroidery and designed by British fashion designer Bruce Oldfield.
Both left the abbey in purple Charles Estate robes, previously worn by George VI and Camillas, designed by the Royal School of Needlework and adorned with nature-themed embroidery.
For the first time, insects, including bees, butterflies, a beetle and a caterpillar, feature on the coronation robe, drawing on themes of nature and the environment and reflecting Their Majesties’ affection for the natural world, Buckingham Palace said.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, wore formal dresses and coats over their outfits, with the heir to the throne in the ceremonial uniform of the Welsh Guards and his wife wearing a silver and crystal leaf helmet instead of a tiara.
She and her daughter Charlotte wore ivory silk crepe dresses embellished with embroidered designs of roses, thistles, daffodils and shamrocks, a nod to the four nations of the UK, designed by Alexander McQueen, the same brand that Kate had chosen for her wedding dress in 2011.
Charles’ siblings also wore traditional dresses, while his nieces, Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie, Zara and Lady Louise wore fuchsia, blue and floral print dresses or coats respectively.
Her son, Prince Harry, who was no longer a member of the royal family, wore a morning gown.
Celebrity guests included actress Emma Thompson in a rose-embellished red coat and American singer Katy Perry, who will perform at the Coronation Concert in Windsor on Sunday, wearing a fitted short-sleeved lilac skirt suit with side accents. matching opera and statement gloves. hat.
Veteran actresses Maggie Smith and Judi Dench, who have played both Queen Elizabeth I and Queen Victoria on screen, chose different shades of blue.
Singers Nick Cave and Lionel Ritchie, who will also perform at Sunday’s concert, wore three-piece black suits, while actor Stephen Fry added a pop of color with a yellow vest.
There were traditional dresses from across the Commonwealth and the peers wore red robes.
Color-block outfits were also popular with American and French first ladies Jill Biden and Brigitte Macron dressed in dusty blue and pale pink, respectively, while Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska chose a matching demure dress and coat.
Colorful hats and fascinators in fuchsia, orange and red dotted with the abbey.
With contributions from Reuters
