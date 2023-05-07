Shop 21 Spring-Summer Transition Dresses Made to Twirl

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

As for the spring and summer style, all of our dresses must pass the Twirl test. The goal is to find dresses in which we could hypothetically frolic through a field of flowers (or just rock to brunch with the besties). Breezy fabric blows in the wind, keeping We cool on hot days. We weren’t trying to wear tight styles when we were sweating in the sun!

Our dream dress ideally flows from spring to summer. The material should be light but doubled so that it is not too cold if the temperature drops. Since we tend to gravitate towards florals and pastels at this time of year, the change of seasons doesn’t cause too much of a shake-up in terms of style.

We’ve found 21 Spring-Summer transitional dresses perfect for twirling! Put on your best dress and get ready to dance in these fabulous dresses!

1. Pretty in pink! This SheIn Floral Tie Waist Mini Dress is fluid and feminine just $37!

2. Great, baby! were digging the 60s inspired print of this tiered maxi dress with a smocked bodice and flutter sleeves just $50!

3. This tiered smocked summer dress is perfect for a day at the beach or a barbecue. A buyer gushed, This dress is gorgeous! It is absolutely gorgeous for spring with a light sweater and summer for just hot days $40!

4. Dress up for a date in this flattering dress with a tie waist for tummy control and a crossover slit! So sensual and elegant just $29!

5. Vertigo for gingham! Covered in the ultimate summer print, this puff sleeve midi dress was made for a picnic originally $49, now just $44!

6. Go with the flow! Adorned with Swiss polka dots, this fluid midi dress features embroidered detailing along the hem, plus flutter sleeves and a smocked bodice originally $47, now only $44!

7. Available in 28 different shades, this ruffled long dress is suitable for work or play. I couldn’t be happier with this dress! a customer said. I received so many compliments and it can make me feel so confident. It’s comfortable and the fabric is soft originally $50, now just $38!

8. Designer label Rhode recently teamed up with Target on an affordable fashion collection, and I tagged this gorgeous one shoulder white dress with a braided belt. I received so many compliments when I wore this flattering dress to Coachella. Run, don’t walk, to grab that dress for you just $35!

9. This Saylor floral cotton maxi dress gives cottagecore meets boho-chic just right $297!

ten. Need a dress for the next vacation? This Tiare Hawaii dip-dye long dress doubles as a beach blanket just $128!

11. Always be our heart! This By Anthropologie striped midi dress is beyond stunning. A customer commented, It’s so beautiful, flattering and perfect for summer. And it has pockets! just $160!

12. THE Somerset Maxi Dress by Anthropologie is an instant classic! With cutout details, a smocked waist and short sleeves, this dress flatters all figures. $220!

13. True story: We saw someone on the street wearing this exact embroidered tunic dress the other day and almost stopped the stranger to find out where the dress was from. Now we know! This Anthropologie 3/4 Sleeve Tunic Dress exists in 16 different colors. Perfect for spring, summer or a vacation in the sun $297!

14. This Floral Midi Dress by Free People is feminine, fluid and flattering. Plus, it comes with pockets just $128!

15. Were passed out on this draped midi dress with cap sleeves, an open back and a smocked bodice. One shopper said: “This is easily the most comfortable and flattering piece of FP I’ve ever put on my body, coming from someone who is always aware of their arms and stomach, just $128!

16. Take this Free People plunging neckline maxi dress from the beach to a birthday dinner! One reviewer raved, I love this dress so much! It is so flattering on the chest while grazing the body beautifully! Quite pleasant to wear for a good dinner or more casual with sneakers or sandals. Definitely my favorite FP dress that I bought just $98!

17. This Bohemian Print Sleeveless Peasant Dress from Target is a robbery! Add a denim jacket and sandals to complete the look $35!

18. This beautiful bow tie midi dress comes in six floral shades. Perfect for a baby shower, bridal function or any summer evening fair $44!

19. This chiffon mini dress is worthy of a fairy tale! Over 11,000 Shoppers Say This Floral Dress Is Beautiful & Comfortable Originally $59, Now Only $39!

20. Low in the front and back but covered along the arms, this short floral dress is seductive and flattering originally $52, now just $40!

21. Floating cap sleeves! Wrap the tied waist! Pleated hem! This summer dress swing is comfortable and just flattering $44!

Haven’t finished shopping? See more of our favorite products below: