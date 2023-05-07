Fashion Highlights from the Coronation of Charles III





Coronation of King Charles III (Reuters) Yesterday the eyes of the world were fixed on Westminster Abbey in London, where the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and his wife Camilla took place. The UK hasn’t held a royal coronation ceremony for 70 years, and it appears the Royal Household has sought to make the event accessible by imposing a less rigid dress code than that of Queen Elizabeth II. 17 See the gallery King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla (Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images) The clothes of the guests at such an event are always imbued with symbolism: the earrings left by Princess Diana, a tribute to the deceased Queen Elizabeth II, embroidery representing the four countries that make up the United Kingdom, including England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, and trousers worn by the first lady of Israel, Michal Herzog. As London featured a parade of royals and celebrities dressed in smart, conservative attire, here are the ones that caught the most attention and grabbed the attention of the world. Camilla wore a gold and silver embroidered dress designed by British fashion designer Bruce Oldfield, depicting the UK’s national flowers. Around her neck she wore a coronation necklace with 22.48 carat diamonds, alongside other jewelery from Queen Elizabeth II’s collection chosen in tribute to the late Queen. 17 See the gallery Queen Consort Camilla at the Coronation (Photo: Andrew Milligan – WPA Pool/Getty Images) Camilla also wore a coat that Queen Elizabeth II herself had worn for her own coronation in 1953 and a helmet that Queen Mary wore in 1911. Kate Middleton has decided to continue the fashion trend she established with her wedding thirteen years ago. She wore a pale blue silk dress designed by Alexander McQueen, decorated with thread embroidery with motifs of roses, lily of the valley and thistles, which also featured on her wedding dress. 17 See the gallery Kate Middleton at the coronation (Photo: Ian Charity – WPA Pool/Getty Images) Against all odds, she gave up the crown from the Queen’s collection and chose a tiara-like headpiece designed by Jess Collett and McQueen, Princess Diana earrings and a necklace in tribute to the Queen Elizabeth II – set with 105 diamonds and commissioned in 1950 by King George VI for his eldest daughter and heiress, Princess Elizabeth. With a look resembling that of her mother, Princess Charlotte wore an embroidered white dress designed by Alexander McQueen and a tiara similar to the one her mother wore, also designed by Jess Collet and McQueen. 17 See the gallery Princess Charlotte (Photo: Andrew Milligan – WPA Pool/Getty Images) Prince Harry, stripped of his royal titles, arrived without his wife Meghan Markle and their children. As he was forbidden to wear his military uniform, he appeared in a three-piece suit designed by the French fashion house Dior, on which he placed his military decorations. 17 See the gallery Prince Harry (Photo: Andy Stenning – WPA Pool/Getty Images) The choice of a French fashion house rather than a British one is not only a fashion statement but also expresses its relationship with the kingdom. One of the standout dressers at the event was singer Katy Perry, who arrived accompanied by British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, who chose a suit from jewelry brand Huntsman Savile Row. 17 See the gallery Katy Perry (Photo: Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images) Perry herself wore a light lilac dress with a matching jacket designed by Vivienne Westwood. Michal Herzog was the only one to break the royal dress code and arrive in trousers, wearing a white shirt and a long overcoat designed by Israeli fashion house Tovale and a helmet designed by Keren Wolf. 17 See the gallery Michal and Isaac Herzog (Photo: Dan Charity – WPA Pool/Getty Images) Her interpretation of the dress code was admired abroad, and her outfit, full of symbolism. “Two Stars of David are embroidered on the blue coat, royal blue being the late Queen’s favorite color,” Naama Hassin told Ynet, adding that “Tovale thought it was important that her dress be in the colors of the Israeli flag.” Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska arrived wearing a matching mint green dress and coat. 17 See the gallery Olena Zelenska (Photo: AP) Lady Louise Windsor, daughter of Prince Edward and niece of King Charles III, was the best dressed in the ceremony, wearing a blue and white floral day dress by ‘Suzannah London’ and a hat designed by Jane Taylor . 17 See the gallery Lady Louise Windsor (Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) Letizia is one of the best dressers in the world, as she demonstrated during the ceremony. The Queen chose an elegant embroidered fuchsia skirt suit from American fashion house Carolina Herrera, designed by Wes Gordon, and a matching straw hat. 17 See the gallery Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano (Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) Another queen who made an impression with her style was Rania, Queen of Jordan, in a light banana-colored dress by designer Tamara Ralph of Australian brand Ralph & Russo. 17 See the gallery Rania Al-Abdallah (Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) The first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, wore a blue Ralph Lauren skirt suit, while her granddaughter, Finnegan Biden, chose a yellow Markarian dress. 17 See the gallery Finnegan and Jill Biden (Photo: Dan Charity – WPA Pool/Getty Images) Brigitte Macron stuck with her favorite fashion house, Louis Vuitton, and arrived in a matching light pink dress and coat. 17 See the gallery Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron (Photo: Ben Stansall – WPA Pool/Getty Images) Australian musician Nick Cave appeared in a gothic look, wearing a black three-piece suit. 17 See the gallery Nick Cave (Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) Actress Emma Thompson arrived in a black dress with a rose-print coat designed by Emilia Wickstead, on which she hung her MBE medal, the British Empire’s highest honor, which she received in 2018. 17 See the gallery Emma Thompson (Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) Crown Princess Kiko of Japan Princess Kiko, the wife of Japanese Crown Prince Fumihito, wore traditional Japanese attire and stood in a kimono paired with a wide obi sash. 17 See the gallery Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko (Photo: Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images) King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan The King and Queen of Bhutan have also opted for traditional attire. The king wore a Gho – a traditional striped garment for men, which they are required to wear if they work in government offices or schools, and at official events. 17 See the gallery King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan (Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) The Queen chose a lavender Kira dress, with a wrap design commonly worn in Bhutan.

