Video Game Hall of Fame inducts Computer Space and Barbie Fashion Designer





This year’s inductees to the Strong World Video Game Hall of Fame include two big cases in PC gaming history: pioneering arcade game Computer Space and legendary late ’90s hit Barbie Fashion Designer. They are joined by The Last of Us on PS3 and Wii Sports to be part of the Class of 2023. Computing Space was the first true commercial video game, released in 1971 as a coin-operated arcade cabinet and designed by Atari co-founders Nolan Bushnell and Ted Dabney with computer makers Nutting Associates. Although not a best-seller or a true commercial success, it took video games out of universities and research computer labs into the wider cultural sphere. Barbie Fashion Designer, on the other hand, was released in 1996 on PC. As much a design program and what we would now call an interactive toy as it is a game, Barbie Fashion Designer lets players design clothes for their dolls and print them out. It sold over half a million copies in its first two months – this was at a time when PC games were almost exclusively marketed to male gamers and a million copies sold were enough to land you on the list of absolute best-selling games for it. year. Kristy Hisert, Head of Collections for The Strong, said in a statement:Barbie Fashion Designer became a starting point for the girls game movement and turned the software and gaming scene upside down. It also sparked important questions and debates. What does it mean to be a game for girls? Should there even be games “for girls”? What are the implications of these games? What are the consequences of gender games? The Strong National Museum of Play launched its World Video Game Hall of Fame in 2015 to recognize electronic games that have played a significant role in the history of video gaming at large and its role in society. A new space housing the Hall of Fame will open on June 30, 2023 at the museum site in Rochester, New York. Founded in 1968, the Strong is a huge museum dedicated to the fundamentals of play and imagination. It’s a highly interactive museum that over the past few decades has embraced the tabletop and video game industries with collections, exhibits, and exhibits.

