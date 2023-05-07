VIDEO: Langley’s Red Dress March includes a call to reduce violence against Indigenous women and girls





Red dress march participants, like Morgan Zasada, whose family is from the Tsimshian people of the North Coast, show off a red felt dress pin. The Lower Fraser Valley Aboriginal Society distributed the handcrafted pins to walk participants. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Drummers and singers led the Red Dress Walk on Friday, May 5, 2023. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Langley’s Keysha Kingston and Maple Ridges Alicia Hiebert attend the Red Dress March in Langley City on Friday, May 5, 2023. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) People of all ages took part in the Red Dress Walk on Friday, May 5, 2023. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Community members gathered on Friday, May 5, 2023 for the Red Dress March to raise awareness about murdered and missing Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA people. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) People gathered at the office of the Lower Fraser Valley Aboriginal Society on Friday for the annual Red Dress March. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Kristina Ward’s family attended the Red Dress Walk in Langley City on Friday, May 5, 2023. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Drummers and singers led the procession for the Red Dress March on Friday, May 5, 2023. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) sesmélət (Fern Gabriel) addressed the crowd gathered for the March of the Red Dress in honor of murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Some people participating in the Red Dress March carried signs about the reasons for the annual event. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Kwantlen First Nations member sesmélət’s voice cracked at times as she addressed a crowd gathered for Friday’s Red Dress March about the epidemic of murdered Indigenous women and girls and extinct in North America. “I won’t stop talking about it,” she said. The crowd of around 200 included the family of Kristina Ward, who has been missing since 2017. RCMP put the number of missing and killed Indigenous women and girls at over 1,000 (from 1980 to 2012), but the Native Women’s Association of Canada said the number is closer to 4,000. Many, including the guest speaker, wore a handprint painted red on their mouths, a symbol of the violence affecting Indigenous women across the country and beyond. After the sesmélət speech, those in attendance walked from the Lower Fraser Valley Aboriginal Society office on Eastleigh Crescent through the town center and back on the annual walk to raise awareness of murdered and missing Aboriginal women and girls , and 2SLGBTQQIA people. sesmélət (Fern Gabriel) spoke of the history of his people, which was a matrilineal society with governance passed down through female lines. Since European colonization, the focus has been on wealth and property through patriarchal governance. She said patriarchy has a vested interest in keeping indigenous peoples traumatized, so their efforts must be aimed at healing, not stopping the destruction of nature. “I’m talking about the exploitation of the earth’s resources,” she commented. “The capitalists, the industrialists always wanted to make sure that there was economic development. We’ve heard that all our lives – economic development in the land and getting people to work. Make people work. Make people work. She said that does not take into account people’s social and emotional well-being and physical safety. She urged those in power to use that power to bring about positive change so that Indigenous women and men can be valued members of society. “Langley needs to step up his game,” his melət urged. She is happy that the Canadian government has finally recognized that there is a crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women. The roots of the crisis lie in the devaluation that begins when they are small. She noted that one in three Aboriginal girls will be sexually assaulted before they are old enough to start school. Indigenous women are 12 times more likely to go missing than women overall, she told the crowd. She called on people from other cultures who wish to be allies of Indigenous women to be “true friends” by challenging racist behavior and demanding action from those in power, because Indigenous people cannot fight. alone for justice. “My knees aren’t as good anymore. I can’t stay in a fight anymore,” she joked. “I don’t know if you appreciate my sense of humor, but I know it’s dark, but if I don’t laugh, I’ll cry.” . . Got a story tip? Email: [email protected]



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. AboriginalLangley CityMMIWMMIWG





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aldergrovestar.com/news/video-langleys-red-dress-walk-includes-call-to-reduce-violence-against-indigenous-women-and-girls/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos