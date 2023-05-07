5 Best Self-Care Gifts For Men For Father’s Day | Product Reviews

Although many consumers are looking for great gifts for men for Father’s Day, the opportunities don’t end there. More and more consumers are looking for gifts for men throughout the year, especially personal care items, such as solid cologne, body washes, bar soaps and others. bathroom accessories. According to Grand View Research, the market for men’s personal care is on the rise and could mean big bucks for those cashing in. In a market Grand View Research analysis report, The global men’s personal care market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.1% through 2030. The industry was already valued at $30.8 billion in 2021.

Here, the Gifts & Accents editorial team shares five of their favorite men’s personal care items that would not only make great additions for a Father’s Day display, but for a men’s gift display, in general. After all, according to Keith Schwartz, CEO of Mad Man, retailers would be wise to add men’s gifts to their assortment in order to increase sales without cannibalizing them from other thumbnails in the store.

1. Mistral Lavish Mens Shower Gel

Not only is Mistrals surgras shower gel deliciously scented, it’s also convenient for men since it’s a 2-in-1 hair and body wash. Editor-in-chief Lenise Willis bought the company’s Cedarwood Marine body wash for her husband last Christmas and says she is addicted to how good he smells. When I first bought it, I kept taking the cap off and smelling the bottle; it smelled so good, she said. My husband loves it too. When I asked him if he liked it, he said it had a really good lather and didn’t leave his skin feeling dry, which we needed for the dry winter weather in Chicago.

Mistral describes Hair & Body Wash on its website as a convenient 2-in-1 body and hair wash with natural wheat proteins and gentle cleansers that respect the pH of skin and hair. [It] fights dryness, lathers generously, leaves hair soft and clean while providing the overall refreshing experience you want.

I found this stylish body wash at one of my favorite local stores, The Thought Shop, in Woodstock, Ill., Willis added. They have a simple black shelf near the front of the store that has several items from this line and I always end up stopping by to pick up something for my husband. I actually ended up buying a big bar of soap from them for my grandpa too, and he loves it too, which is really saying something because it’s really hard to get him to try new things !

2. Solid cologne for traveling by Fulton & Roark

Willis says she first met Fulton and Roark in the Road Runners showroom at the Dallas Market Center and it was the company’s sweet-smelling solid colognes and super-cool carrying cases that drew her to the brand’s booth.

Not only are the solid colognes great for men who travel a lot or are constantly on the go because they don’t leak, but the cases are solid metal with a neat swing top. The case alone really elevates the cologne experience, and the cologne itself smells great. Willis’ favorite scents include Kiawah, a fresh coastal scent with a hint of cedar, and Blue Ridge, which has hints of sage, amber and sandalwood. Colognes also last a long time, so men don’t need to apply extra throughout the day.

I think these colognes are a fabulous way to make any guy in your life feel special, even if he’s not used to treating himself to higher quality personal care, said Willis.

3. Premium facials for men by Jack Black

When Associate Editor Adelaide Elliott received samples of some of Jack Blacks skincare products at the Atlanta Market earlier this year, the samples included trials of things like the brands Pure Clean Daily Facial Cleanser, Face Buff Energizing Scrub and Intense Therapy Lip Balm she had doubts about whether the men in her life would be boarding with Jack Noir and doing a full skincare routine.

Skincare is something I’ve discussed with friends and family members like my mom for as long as I can remember, she said. But I’m not sure I’ve ever heard friends or my dad say the word skincare before.

But Elliott says times are changing, and Jack Blacks’ range of men’s skincare options are perfect for longtime skincare enthusiasts and the men in your life and shop who are coming. to get into it. Every Jack Black product is dermatologist tested, paraben-free, cruelty-free, and free from harsh sulfates, and nearly every product in our line is vegan, free of artificial colors, safe for sensitive skin, and made in the USA. Most important for skincare enthusiasts and novices. , however, each product has clear instructions on how and when to use each cream, cleanser, balm and serum and a Whats In It label on each product breaks down the ingredients and how the product is supposed to help.

Everyone wants to understand the products they use on their body, especially when trying to learn more about how to take care of your skin, but it can be a big undertaking and means reading lots of confusing labels, explained Elliott. Jack Black has simplified this.

To help men at all levels in the skincare game and to help them establish a routine, Elliott suggests keeping things simple by offering a few Black Jack sets for different skincare concerns in your store brands like Defensive Line Anti-Aging Triple Play Set, Skin Saviors Set, and Acne Starter Set. When adding standalone products, be sure to offer lots of educational signage and make it simple and straightforward to pair different products for different skincare concerns.

4. Exfoliating Soap for Men by Dr. Squatch

Dr. SquatchThe soap line fills a few niche voids that Elliott has observed in men’s grooming and skincare.

These soaps are 98 to 100 percent natural in origin, which means they’re made almost entirely of natural ingredients and are specially formulated for men’s needs and health, Elliott explained. So, in addition to avoiding harmful ingredients in general, the Dr. Squatchs line of soaps also deliberately avoid estrogens like soybean oil.

Its conscious formulation of ingredients also made it a particularly effective soap. His father and brother both work in construction and often come home dirty with dry, rough skin from working outdoors, but Dr. Squatchs Heavy Grit varieties like his Pine Tar Bar soap and Cold Brew Cleanse Bar Soaps cut through all that mess and dry skin while still nourishing what’s left with their high glycerin content. For those looking for less exfoliation, no grit and two other decreasing grit levels are available in a wide range of man-approved flavors like Grapefruit IPA, Castaway Coconut and Wood Barrel Bourbon .

For many people, especially men, scrubbing with bar soap is the most regular skincare they do, Elliott added. So it’s important to take a closer look at ingredients and things like exfoliation options when looking to upgrade a man’s bath and body gift or display.

5. Shower Accessories by Tooletries

Elliot likes Tools body and face care products, she noted that her brother has really loved trying The Fighter Eye Gel brands lately, but her tool and organizers are the real winners for this brand in her mind.

Pairing Tooletries pieces with body care products is a perfect way to enhance a gift for any man in your life, she said. I added the Tooletries Body Scrubber in Burgundy to a body gel gift I gave downstairs at Christmas and was pleased to find that all the guys who received this gift combo are still using the Tooletries Scrubber even though the original body gel ran out months ago.

Each Tooletries organizer and tool is designed to be reusable and removable, so its hooks, mirrors and silicone tool holders can all be removed and reapplied to different bathroom surfaces without losing grip and its personal care items are made from this same silicone, making them durable and naturally more antimicrobial than porous materials like wood. Complement your men’s grooming displays by displaying a Tooletries Mason razor holder alongside other shaving creams and products and pairing other pieces like face scrubbers from brands with face cleansers from Tooletries and any other brand you carry.

