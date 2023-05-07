Fashion
Woman reveals how she weaned off fast fashion
A fashion fan has revealed how she gave up shopping after realizing she was spending hundreds of pounds every month on shoddy clothes that wouldn’t last.
Kayleigh Fazan, who now lives in Amsterdam, says she would once invest her monthly salary in fast fashion after becoming addicted to shopping in cheap clothing stores as a teenager.
Having worked in retail for 20 years, the former shopaholic had a revelation after realizing she had so many clothes she could barely wear them all.
This moment led her to found the International Retail Academy in 2020, which helps advise retailers on how to connect with consumers to buy clothes that will last longer.
Kayleigh says her first taste for fast fashion came at 16 when she got a job at a popular high street store – and it didn’t take long for her addiction to kick in.
Kayleigh still has this green French Connection blouse in her wardrobe from 13 years ago in 2010
She told MailOnline: ‘I started earning a salary and would just buy things just for fun as the staff discount was 50%’.
“So you can imagine you start earning your first salary, you make three or 400 pounds a month and I was just buying crap all the time.” T-shirts, skirts, shoes, accessories, etc., my wardrobe was swollen.
“I was just obsessed, like absolutely obsessed, because I had my own money, I could do whatever I wanted with it.”
The 37-year-old said her mother once told her she had too many clothes in her wardrobe and needed a long overdue cleaning.
Kayleigh bought this black dress in 2012 and wore it to a wedding in 2013 (left). She wore the garment again a decade after buying it in 2022 (right)
The mother-of-one also still owns that belt she bought in 2011 – a must-have that she adds to many of her outfits
Kayleigh then decided to do a massive clean-up and donate her clothes to various charity shops in Manchester, where she was before moving to the Netherlands, which meant she only had 20% left. her wardrobe.
While most people have one closet for all their stuff, Kayleigh had two full to bursting with different clothes and under her bed were all her many pairs of shoes.
In fact, she said she had trouble dressing for work in the morning simply because she had too many choices.
A few years later, when she was in her early twenties, Kayleigh started a new job at Diesel and said the higher price of clothes there meant she was buying less.
The mother-of-one said: ‘I would take too long to get ready in the morning because there is just too much choice. There was so much noise in my closet.
Kayleigh is pictured wearing this blue floral dress when she was pregnant in 2017 (left). Five years later in 2022, she wears it again (right)
“It was around this time that I started shopping consciously and stopped buying things for fun because it was the latest trend or it was, you know, it was featured in a magazine or featured by a celebrity.One day I stopped buying stuff.
She said: “I’m really happy to say that to this day I still only have one little wardrobe where I hang my shirts, I hang my dresses, I hang my coats and then I I have two shelves where I got tops and sweaters and then pants in. And it’s a small wardrobe.
“Now it takes me two minutes to get ready in the morning. I know exactly where I’m going, I’m releasing songs from 10, 12 years ago and I feel good.
Kayleigh says she only buys now if she really needs something, like if her body has changed shape, rather than because it’s a trend. She added that the other day she was wearing a blouse she bought when she was 25, which means he was 12.
“As a human, you just need to wear clothes, don’t you?” Kayleigh says, “And you can get these clothes from friends, like you, maybe you have a cool aunt, where she doesn’t wear her sweaters or dresses anymore, go borrow her and then have it custom-made.
“You can go to vintage shops or charity shops and get pieces, quality pieces and you can breathe new life into them and style them in your own way.
“I don’t think it’s sustainable to head to popular fast fashion brands every weekend and spend hundreds of pounds on fashion that’s falling apart. It’s just not the case and the landfill situation is appalling.
But although her house is much more spacious, Kayleigh’s purse holds more money now than it did when she was in her twenties.
She has saved hundreds of pounds a month by converting to her more sustainable lifestyle and reckons she spent the majority of her salary on clothes and trends as a young adult.
She said: “There was a time in my early twenties when I was probably cutting the majority of my paycheck just buying stuff.
‘The latest bag and dresses and coats and everything else. And over the years I’ve had more control over my finances, and more awareness that I’m just stuffing my closet for the sake of stuffing it, what’s going on here?
‘Certainly for the last five or six years, everything I buy has a purpose behind it. I’m not just going shopping now to be inspired, or to be sold, or to spend 100 or 500.
“I’m going shopping now with a purpose.”
Kayleigh’s top tips for cleaning clothes
She says, “Set aside a huge chunk of unfazed time and get rid of your entire wardrobe. Mark all clothes out of ten. If you scored high and decided to keep it but still haven’t worn it six months after your sorting, get rid of it by donating it to charity, selling it, or gifting it to someone.
‘If you are bored with your clothes, give your clothes a second life by decorating them in a different way, add brooches, sew on sequins. If it’s a shirt, tie it differently or tuck it in.
“Swap clothes with your friends and family. Rent clothes online if you need them for an event – you can wear something different, but you don’t have to commit to the space.
