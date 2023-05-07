Ivanka Trump and Jared dress up Miami for a lavish dinner – alongside Jeff Bezos





Jeff Bezos, Ivanka Trump and their respective partners stepped out in Miami last night for an exclusive dinner ahead of Sunday’s Formula 1 Grand Prix race. The former first daughter and billionaire founder of Amazon was among the celebrities heading to Carbone Beach, an extravagant four-night supper club built to celebrate Miami Race Week. Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, 53, and Ivanka Trump, 41, both shone in Miami-style attire for Saturday night’s event. Attendees, who shelled out $3,000 a night on reservations, were treated to cuisine from Italian restaurant Carbone and star-studded shows — in an ambiance that’s been described as something out of The Great Gatsby. Bezos stepped out in a sleek brown t-shirt, while his glamorous girlfriend Lauren sparkled in a sparkly ensemble and nude heels. Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez arrived at Carbone Beach after watching qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix on Saturday Ivanka Trump looked stunning in a colorful beaded dress and red shoes as she entered the event Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez looked loved up when they arrived for dinner in Miami Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump were ready to enjoy Miami nightlife ahead of Sunday’s race Ivanka Trump brought color to the event – wearing an off-the-shoulder beaded swirl mini dress, clutch and red shoes. She entered the A-list event hand-in-hand with her husband, Jared Kushner. Kushner kept her look simple yet stylish with blue jeans and a crew neck sweater. The Grand Prix globetrotters who descended on Miami this weekend for the race spent Saturday night dining and partying on the beach ahead of Sunday’s game. The creators of the special F1 pop-up have promised the exclusive experience will be even crazier and more opulent than in 2022 – with a cocktail hour that leads into a sit-down dinner. Mario Carbone, Managing Partner of Major Food Group, said of the event Bezos and Ivanka Trump attended: “Hosting Carbone Beach during Formula 1 in Miami is the ultimate fusion of adrenaline, luxury and fun. ‘hospitality. “It’s a show that brings together unparalleled energy and glamour. “This year will be even bigger and more lavish than our inaugural year. “We expect to exceed this level of excitement and decadence, creating an unforgettable experience with new performances and truly over-the-top indulgences.” Even Elon Musk took a break from his Twitter overhaul this weekend to travel to South Florida for the Miami Grand Prix. He revealed he spoke to Bezos on Saturday – billionaire to billionaire – about aero and battery technology in F1. Ahead of FP3, the Tesla boss was spotted chatting with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner on Saturday. Holding his son in his arms, Musk appeared to have toured the current Constructors’ Championship leaders’ garage. The SpaceX chief was seen trying on a pair of headphones, as Horner looked on. Horner revealed that Musk was there at the invitation of Larry Ellison, executive chairman of the team’s title sponsor, Oracle. “We were talking about batteries, regeneration, etc. Great to have them here this weekend,’ he told Sky Sports. Ivanka Trump brought color to the event – in an off-the-shoulder bead swirl pattern mini dress, clutch and red shoes Ken Griffin and Jeff Bezos attend Carbone Beach Miami Race Weekend Jared and Ivanka smiled as they arrived at the opulent beach event Wearing a sequin dress with a thigh-high slit, Sanchez showed up to the event hand-in-hand with her partner, Jeff Bezos Bezos was spotted working on the team’s pit wall with McLaren engineers Musk appears to have been given a tour of the Red Bull garage with team principal Horner Amazon chief chatted with McLaren CEO Zak Brown and engineers ahead of FP3 Amazon owner Jeff Bezos was also spotted on the runway with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Elon Musk (second from right) visited the Red Bull garage with Sergio Perez, Christian Horner and Max Verstappen (LR) However, the 51-year-old wasn’t the only billionaire in the paddock. Not to be outdone, Amazon owner Jeff Bezos was also spotted at the Miami International Autodrome. But Bezos was not hanging out with the favorites but rather with one of the weekend’s underdogs, McLaren. The billionaire was captured by television cameras working on the team’s pit wall with McLaren engineers. It looks like McLaren CEO Zak Brown even quit to allow Bezos to sit on the wall. But some Formula 1 fans have pointed out that Bezos may have shared his loyalty with Amazon’s IT services company AWS sponsoring Ferrari. However, not everyone was thrilled to see the two billionaires getting into the sport. “Team bosses pander to celebrities and Elon Musk, Zak Brown puffing a pillow for Bezos on the McLaren pit wall, empty grandstands, a shitty circuit and another boring race seemingly inevitable due to a below par surface. Welcome to Miami,’ another fan said.

