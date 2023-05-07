Women’s clothing will represent at least 40% of our sales

What is the general theme behind the acquisition of TCNS Clothing?

Around 2018, we started looking at the big spaces of the industry. We have achieved the biggest gap in the Indian clothing and fashion industry, and in the world too, it is women who buy clothes. If you look at our portfolio, a lot of it is led by menswear brands; The pants added a bit of equivalence, but we’re still weak on the brand side.

When we started looking at the Indian women’s market, which is actually over 40% of the total market, we realized that we had almost no presence. Nearly a third of the overall apparel market and nearly 70% of the women’s market is ethnic clothing. In 2018, we were not present in this segment, and our turnover in this segment was nil (excluding sales of Pantaloons). It was then that everything Indian became a matter of pride.

We also witnessed an evolution in the fashion industry, which is the amount of interesting things that started happening on the side of women led by a small designer. We realized that women pay top dollar for beautiful, well-made Indian clothes. Therefore, the strategic value of this business is extremely high for us to complement our portfolio and complete the journey we started nearly five years ago.

Now when you look back and think about it, we have Sabyasachi, Shantanu and Nikhil, and Tarun Tahiliani at the top. Then we have Masaba, Jaypore and Tasva (ethnic clothing for men). This whole portfolio, which brings W, is on the premium end, Aurelia is a notch lower, and Wishful (premium used women’s clothing) and they have two other parts.

With this agreement, your ethnic clothing portfolio should reach 5,000 crore in three years. How much of this will women wear?

If you look at it, almost half of ( 5,000 crore) will come from this acquisition. TCNS only has women’s clothing. One of the things we were trying to solve as a company was to make women’s fashion buy the biggest piece in the world. As a company, despite being so prolific in building brands, our womenswear portfolio was unfortunately not large enough. So apart from Tasva, which would be anything between 500 crores and 700 crore in this period, almost 85% of this ethnic portfolio will be women or at least 80%.

I don’t want to give numbers for FY24, but if you look at our business and the Madura part of the business, womenswear is only 10-12%; in our Pantaloons business, womenswear accounts for almost 40%. But Madura represents 50% of our income. If you look at the enterprise level, women’s business was about 20% before all of that. I think with this addition, and the way this segment is set to grow, we expect the womenswear business to represent at least 40% of our overall revenue.

Will the management of TCNS continue to work with the ABFRL?

Yes. When we looked at TCNS, we saw not only its brand and equity, but also its finances and management team. They are a very high quality team, who have been around long enough to build this brand that was only 50 crore in 2009-10 at around 1,000 crore in 2020. It was pretty much that management team that got him there. We are therefore extremely satisfied with the team. We want to support them and provide them with the stability and strength that comes from being part of the wider fashion ecosystem.

Are there any missing pieces after this investment?

I’ve been telling this story since 2019. If you look at all of our milestones, except for the fortuitous acquisition of Reebok, we’ve built this ethnic (portfolio). People think they buy a lot of things, but we build very few businesses. We should catch up on ethnic apparel as a business and grow from a menswear business to a diverse entity, representing different consumer segments.

At this point, we have men’s wear, formal wear, and casual wear. Our brands have a strong portfolio, we have women’s clothing, which is now completed, and the ethnic clothing part is also completed with this (deal). We have a super premium and luxury business, a small business, sitting on it. No major segment is missed.

