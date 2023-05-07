In a fashion landscape full of utilitarian basics and understated luxury, Terrence Zhou is far more interested in dreaming up a dress that makes you look like an anim-meets-haute-couture supervillain than riffing on the classics. That’s why I want to get into fashion; it’s about fulfilling fantasies, the China-born, New York-based fashion designer explains in a video call.

The 27-year-old prodigy has more than hit his mark since launching his wildly imaginative and wildly exuberant label in 2021 Bad Binch TongTong a name that also evokes a lively, if not provocative, energy. Zhous’ tailored pieces, happily worn by stars around the world, help him achieve his intentions through wonderfully fantastic looks designed for memory capacity. Kris Jenner And Lizzo have posed on the covers of glossy magazines in her elegant black octopus queen dress, which flares out into eight appendages at the hem. Comedy icon Jennifer Coolidge and the Chinese model Ming Xi both moved in versions of plush and oversized Zhous dresses adorned with bows in spectacular international shows W Magazine spreads. (The elders, led by Everything everywhere all at once authors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, features a brightly colored sci-fi battle theme, complete with enemies à la Power Rangers.)

I just love [Coolidges] personality, being brave and humorous at the same time, says Zhou, who is still a little smitten with his fandom since childhood, and, recently, The White Lotus. It vibrates so well with my pieces, [her] humorous heart.

In his recent Cosmopolitan Pride Issue cover feature, External banks star Madison Bailey continues the reverie of Bad Binch fashion. She features an orb, while seemingly floating on a circular platform on the blue ocean, wearing an acid green version of Bad Binch’s signature hoop dress TongTongs which you can actually buy, in three colorways, online .

Indeed, Zhou’s boundless creative talents dovetail with his inherent business acumen and instinct for risk taking. He’s taken an ambitious, if not unorthodox, two-pronged approach to building his brand from his living room. For the US market, Zhou launched his concept couture via social media. Her animated balloon dresses, shot on the rooftop of her studio in Long Island City, immediately went viral catching the eyes of celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo and Camila Cabello. People rarely associate sewing with the online world, Zhou says. But somehow it works for me.

Her high-profile bespoke and personalized pieces, often designed straight from her dreams, also serve as a branding and marketing tool for her ready-to-wear. Many people have seen these covers and it probably left a very deep impression, then they have more curiosity about this brand, says Zhou, who has noted spikes in his web traffic whenever a celebrity wears his custom designs. They dig and be like, Oh my God. He actually has ready-to-wear.

Ready-to-wear Bad Binch TongTongs depart aesthetically from tailoring with more functional yet still whimsical pieces, like lace-paneled sports bras and yoga pantsa versatile UFO repository crop topand a sculptural bubble hem midi dress. But, for ready-to-wear, Zhou mainly focuses on the Chinese market, where its factories are based. (Sewing is done in New York.)

After randomly staging a digital presentation to Chinese shoppers in 2022, retailers took notice immediately. Today, his ready-to-wear is available in around twenty physical and online stores, including Machine in Shanghai (and London) and the Net-a-Porters China platform. And, shoppers in China are buying, especially those eager to celebrate like a Bad Binch post-lockdown. People like to go back to events and our dresses are actually perfect for events and for special moments, Zhou says. Most people buy our dresses for their birthday or their dates or anniversaries and all those special moments in their life.

In the United States, fans can browse ready-to-wear on a clean e-commerce to place. Zhou envisions future retail expansion of Bad Binch in the United States and Europe, but he first carefully worked out the logistics, including how to scale up production at his China-based factories. We need a few seasons to be prepared and then to have that extra push to get into the [U.S.] market, Zhou said.

The Bad Binch TongTong Spring 2023 show at New York Fashion Week. David Gannon Photography/Courtesy of Bad Binch TongTong

Two years after launching both parts of his brand, and having grown his team to six, Zhou realized it was time to broaden his vision. So, he made his Spring 2023 New York Fashion Week debut with a contemporary dance extravaganza showcasing his design spectrum. The runway ran the gamut from fantastical (giant velvet spiders, black drops and a brocade mermaid) to relatively practical: mesh paneled shorts and crop tops, bubble ruffle accents and hoop dresses. puckers that then hit brick-and-mortar and virtual racks.

Zhou credits his parents, especially his mother, an accountant for an architectural firm, for inspiring him to become a small business owner. Because my parents always told me that running a business means you can go on a platform that can improve the lives of others, says Zhou, who first studied math and engineering at Indianas. Wabash College before completing his undergraduate studies at Parsons in New York City, where he remained. He is actually visiting his parents in his hometown of Wuhan, China for the first time in six years and doing so. working vacation.

Terrence Zhou at the Bad Binch TongTong Spring 2023 NYFW debut. David Gannon Photography/Courtesy of Bad Binch TongTong

Zhous had been a corporate dreamer since his school days, when he called himself a bad dog for constantly disrupting his classes without a challenge. Coincidentally, his teenage nickname became the genesis for his tag moniker indicating his instinctive talent for marketing as well. Bad Binch TongTong. Even if they never see the brand or the products, people can immediately imagine the personality of the founder or creative director, Zhou says. It looks funny and catchy.

Surprisingly, for a two-year-old brand with prolific virality and celebrity placements, Zhou doesn’t retain a PR agency. Instead, he also acts as a publicist, marketer and social media manager guiding his four bilingual assistants in New York and three staff members in China. The scrappy crew discuss what excites them that day, then post in Bad Binch’s distinctive voice.

I usually say to my team: Plant an acre of flowers. If the flowers are beautiful and planted well, the bees will come by themselves and you will find honey there, Zhou said. So far, stylists and celebrity teams are reaching out to him.

Bebe Rexha wears Bad Binch TongTong at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2022. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Zhou takes the same organic approach to influencers who help communicate his design vision and messages: global artists and KOLs. (Key opinion leaders are influencers and brand ambassadors in China, who have more impact on consumers than traditional marketing efforts.) We mainly look at whether they vibrated; whether their style can bring new perspectives to our clothes, and then, similarly, whether our clothes can bring a new perspective to [them], Zhou said. So it’s a bit different from a traditional PR agency that just hands out clothes directly to KOLs or those they find influential. We’re going to find people who have unique personalities and who represent the next generation of cool girls.

The audience of influencers targeted by Zhous also transcends real-world boundaries in the metaverse. Last year, he boldly entered the polarizing NFT space by dropping a trio of high fashion and silver armored mermaid tails. Zhou likes to be curious and daring in technology, crediting his analytical skills and math studies with his fearless approach to new media. Who hasn’t thought of becoming Ariel at some point in their life? Of course, this transformation is impossible, but, a can play as a mermaid through their avatar in the metaverse where Zhou spotted the opportunity to push boundaries through NFTs last year.

Why not just design a dress that looks exactly like a mermaid tail? he said with a slight shrug. After the first week of launch, it completely sold out. Just Zhou released six more NFTs in the mermaid-inspired collection last week.

A mermaid look from the Bad Binch TongTong Spring 2023 NYFW show. David Gannon Photography/Courtesy of Bad Binch TongTong

For his next ready-to-wear collection, Zhou experimented with AI to develop outerwear. He casually explains how he entered prompts and scripts for the feature, then sprinkled in his brand essence and current inspirations, like the 2014 film. Interstellar And The little Mermaid. With another nonchalant shrug, he explains that solution-focused AI follows logic in mining data to determine the most optimal color, features, length, and other details desired by the market. consumption at that time.

I tried a few concepts and thought, wait. I actually liked it, he said. If I was a customer, I would definitely buy it.

Before M3GAN– science fiction scenarios begin to creep into your brain, Zhou explains that the entire design process requires human intuition and curiosity to ask the right questions first. Not to mention that a person needs to bring the AI-generated design to life through realistic fabrications and functionality.

You just have to be good at describing things, says Zhou, giving a stamp of approval to this next wave of collaborative design fueled by his inherent talent and genuine ingenuity. So your AI can be your assistant, but that doesn’t mean it will help you create.