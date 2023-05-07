Birchard throws full game shutout, Auburn beats Cortland in walk-off mode

AUBURN Put the ball in play, good things happen.
The speech often used by the coach took seven innings, but ultimately proved correct.
Auburn Baseball beat Cortland 1-0 Friday at Falcon Park, winning a home-and-away game against the team that beat the Maroons in last year’s Class A Divisional Championship.
The winning point came on seemingly routine play. Pinch hitter Jonathon Herrick threw a ground fly ball to Cortland’s second baseman, but the pitch to first missed, allowing Noah Morrison to score from second for the end of the game.
“(Herrick) hasn’t seen a pitch all day, and it’s a tough place,” Auburn coach John Turcsik said. “To his credit, he did exactly what we expected these guys to do. He put a ball in play, and luckily for us they didn’t make the play.”
Auburn’s chances would have been long gone had it not been for the efforts of starting pitcher Owen Birchard. Birchard, a right-handed junior, pitched a complete shutout, striking out eight batters.
Dominating as he was, Birchard was repeatedly tested by a pesky offense from Cortland. Cortland put the runners in scoring position in the second, third, fifth and sixth innings, but timely outs prevented the runs.
None were more timely than those in the fifth, when the Tigers loaded the bases with no outings.
Unfazed, Birchard struck out a batter, provoked a home force and retired another to end the threat.
In the process, he reminded Turcsik of an ex-Maroon: Birchard’s older brother Ryan, who graduated in 2021. While the elder Birchard was more exuberant on the mound than his younger counterpart, the Auburn’s coach said he saw a glimpse of the same attitude from Owen when the chips fell.
“These two are two different types of guys in a way, but I saw the older brother in Owen a bit tonight,” Turcsik said. “He definitely got excited with a couple of those strikeouts out there in big spots. The bases were loaded and fought for it. I couldn’t ask for anything more from him. He’s a competitor, he knows how to throw and we are lucky to have him on our side.”
Auburn also had their chances to open the game. In the bottom of the sixth, shortstop Jason Irwin started with a triple. He stayed 90 feet from home, however, as Cortland pitcher Ethan Johnson worked out of the jam.
On a relatively quiet night for the Maroons offense, Caden Becker, Myles McBride and Morrison also had hits.
While the games were on opposite sides of the spectrum, with Auburn’s win over Cortland on Thursday centered on the run, the Maroons are excited to exit the home-and-away game with the Tigers on the redeeming side.
The two teams have been constant rivals in league play and in Class A sections over the past few seasons. Cortland topped Auburn in both respects last spring, ending the Maroons’ season in the Division Finals.
While the teams remain in the same league, their sectional rivalry will not continue. Auburn moved to Class AA this spring, while Cortland moved to Class B.
“Cortland is a great program. They are well trained and we knew yesterday and today were going to be battles,” Turcsik said. “Fortunately, yesterday we took control and played a great game, and today we knew they would be ready to play. It was a merciless battle until the end.”
Despite the two wins, Auburn still has some work to do to clinch its second SCAC championship title in three years. The Maroons entered Friday’s game with a two-game division lead over Jamesville-DeWitt, and while Friday’s start helped matters, Auburn is yet to hang any banners.
Next week, Auburn will play a pair of games against Oswego on Monday and Tuesday, then wrap up the championship game at Jamesville-DeWitt on Thursday.
This game could decide the winner of the division.
“It remains within our goals,” Turcsik said. “Our goal was to win our first tournament that we played, another was to win the league title, and go to section and win a championship. We are at a place where we want to be, but at the same time we cannot have disappointments.
“These guys don’t take anything for granted. Monday is the next game, and it’s a game we have to win.”
Sportswriter Justin Ritzel can be reached at (315) 282-2257 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @ReporterRitz.