In Poland, a Canadian Holocaust survivor returns to his hometown as the only local Jew

STOCZEK WEGROWSKI, Poland – When Sol Nayman left this village in 1939, there was a small but thriving Jewish community that coexisted harmoniously with its non-Jewish neighbors.

But soon after Nayman, now 87, and his family left, German troops murdered the entire community, adding it to the long list of Polish municipalities where the Holocaust ended centuries of Jewish presence.

The Naymans family fled east, ending up in a Soviet labor camp before settling in Canada, where Nayman became a successful businessman and co-founded the Club Monaco chain of men’s fashion stores.

But Nayman had long wondered what had become of the family home and the village where he grew up and lived out his last moments of a carefree childhood, interrupted by the horrific realities of life during World War II in Western Europe. ballast.

Nayman finally found out last month when he returned to Stoczek after an 84-year absence for a visit that was also a tour de force: Nayman brought with him about 100 participants in this year’s Canadian delegation to the March of the Living commemorative event. The visit, which took place on Adolf Hitler’s birthday, April 20, brought Nayman to an end, he said, but also brought home the fullness and magnitude of Polish Jewsis close to annihilation.

There was nothing left, Nayman, overcome with emotion, told The Times of Israel. The houses have disappeared, the dirt roads are now paved. Pointing to the surviving part of the local Jewish cemetery, he added: This is all that remains.

Yet Jewish Stoczek also remains in the mind of Nayman, who at 87 works as quickly and with precision as the many young men and women who accompanied him to his hometown. Standing at the cemetery, he delivered an hour-long testimony to the delegation. He recounted both his family’s escape from Poland and their suffering in Russian prisons which Nayman considers part of a parallel Holocaust.

Sol Nayman cries as he examines a tombstone-like monument to the memory of Jews in his hometown of Stoczek, Poland, April 20, 2023. (Canaan Lidor/Times of Israel)

Of his return home, Nayman said: I never thought this would happen and yet it is happening. So, my dear March of the Living family, welcome to my city: When I left in 1939, there were about 1,200 local Jews in Stoczek. Now there is only one. I am the last survivor. Nayman thanked Jonny Daniels, a British-Israeli commemoration activist, who, through Daniels From the Depths, erected a monument at the cemetery in memory of the Jews of Stoczeks.

Many of them lie in a mass grave not far from here, Daniels noted. This monument, shaped like a tombstone, will give the rest of us an address to remember them by. Daniels noted that the last time Stoczek, home to fewer than 1,000 people, had so many Jews was almost certainly in the 1940s.

Mayor Zbigniew Klusek said in a statement that the city has not forgotten its Jewish residents, who have always been a part of it and still are a part of it even after they are gone.

Klusek did not attend Nayman’s visit. The only locals who welcomed him were the owner of the local funeral shop, who made the monument, and a few boys who stopped to view the event on their way on their bikes. House from school.

For some Stoczek survivors, including the late Chasia Vardi, the city’s memory was made indelible by the imprisonment of Jews and their dispatch in 1942 to be murdered at Treblinka. (Nayman, who has a penchant for noir and other shades of humor, calls it my own neighborhood death camp because it’s located just 10 miles north of Stoczek.)

A guide tells visitors about the Treblinka death camp in Poland on April 20, 2023. (Canaan Lidor/Times of Israel)

But Nayman, whose family fled Stoczek days before the Germans arrived, remembers the village as the only place he felt safe as a child.

We would go to synagogue on Fridays and I would make sure I was seated on the bima, where the rabbi would know where I was and give me a treat at the end of the day, Nayman recalled. Shows and plays were sometimes presented at the local fire station.

Nayman’s only possession was a second-hand white rocking horse, he said. He sat on it in front of the counter of the grocery store that his adored grandmother ran in town. The only unpleasant memory Nayman has of Stoczek, he said, was when his grandmother scolded him for eating a slice of savory meat, which turned out to be pork, reserved without permission. to non-Jewish customers only, which he found in his store. She wasn’t so crazy that afternoon, he said.

Eight days after the Nazis invaded Poland, Nayman, his sister Mania, his parents and his grandmother left their home for a nearby wood at the insistence of his father, Yudel, nominally a house painter but in reality a polyglot whose passion was to read books and plays in Yiddish but also reports from all over Europe.

Yudel’s decision to leave was unusual. When most Polish Jews crouched down to see where the wind was blowing, Yudel led his family on a perilous journey that nearly cost the life of his wife, Sore Roize Rosenberg, who suffered from chronic and severe stomach pain. But Sols’ grandmother returned to town to volunteer at the local hospital – and was never seen again.

In front of a monument dedicated to Holocaust victims murdered at the Treblinka death camp in Poland, participants of the March of the Living hug during a visit on April 20, 2023. (Canaan Lidor/Times of Israel)

Meanwhile, Yudel led his surviving family to Lublin, which was occupied by Soviet forces that invaded Poland simultaneously with the Nazis in 1939. The family was safe from Adolf Hitler’s army, but was now in the clutches of Joseph Stalin, who realized he had a huge slave labor force, as described by Sol Nayman.

The surviving Naymans were put on trains to Lublin along with around 250,000 Jewish refugees whom the Soviet Union had essentially taken prisoner. They were sent east, saving their lives from the Nazis, who would take over all of Poland in 1941. But surviving in the Soviet Union was not easy.

The family was housed in a cabin in Syktyvkar, a labor camp in northern Russia that shares the latitude of Anchorage, Alaska, and which in winter is one of the coldest places on the surface of the Earth.

It was a miserable time, recalls Nayman. Hunger and cold were a constant presence, as was death, he said. The mother of a family with whom the Naymans shared a cabin died one day from a splinter on her finger, Nayman said.

Ms. Mita died of the infection caused by the splinter. There was no way to cure him. That was the kind of medical support that was available, Nayman said. He often fought with locals, who intimidated him because he was Jewish, he added.

The reality of the hundreds of thousands of Jews who escaped Hitler’s henchmen to suffer and often die at the hands of Stalin is often ignored or summed up in one sentence, Nayman said. But for us, who survived it, it is a parallel Holocaust.

Holocaust survivor Sol Nayman says a mourning prayer at the cemetery in his hometown in Poland on April 20, 2023. (Canaan Lidor/Times of Israel)

In his speech, Nayman punctuated his survival story with relatable and amusing anecdotes, as well as shocking statistics. He also had a request from his attentive listeners: to listen with open ears and hearts to survivors like himself. We are counting on you to absorb as much as you can and do something about it,” he said.

Nayman, who has two sons with his wife Queenie, practices what he preaches.

He visited Poland several times, including Treblinka, but he had never felt compelled to visit Stoczek before. What changed that were the testimonies and commemoration efforts of another city survivor, the late Chasia Vardi.

She was able to not only document the Jew Stoczek, but also return from Israel and find Polish activists to renovate and fence off the local Jewish cemetery, Naymnan said. It made me do my part too.