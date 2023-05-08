Simone Biles found her second dream wedding dress in her direct messages: photo





The wedding of her dreams! Simone Biles And jonathan owens tied the knot for the second time on Saturday, May 6, in a dress that made the blushing bride feel one of a kind. I found my dress in the DMs [and] I found my future husband in the DMs, the Olympian, 26, quippedvoguein an interview published hours later on Saturday, referencing the dating app, Raya, on which she met Owens, 27, in 2020. Biles, who originally married the soccer star late last month in a Texas courthouse, marched for the second time on Saturday in Los Cabos, Mexico, surrounded by family and friends. The gold medalist stunned in a white Galia Lahav dress and coordinating veil. When I started buying clothes, I was like, if I get married, it has to be a Galia Lahav, Biles recalled tovogue. And so, once I looked at the dresses, I was like, this is definitely my style. I like the transparency, I like its cut, and then the little pearl details, I like the pearls. If there’s anything else I wanted at my wedding, it’s flowers and pearls. While the professional gymnast ended up looking radiant in her ballgown-style ensemble, she was initially suspicious due to her petite stature. I was nervous about having a prom dress because I’m so short, but it works perfectly, Biles told the magazine. The split leg was very crucial. It was to add, in my mind, more length to my body. I think that’s exactly how brides are supposed to feel luxurious, beautiful [and] sort of on top of the world. Biles who noted that the split leg made her feel sexier and taller was joined at the outdoor altar by Owens. The Texas athlete, for her part, looked dapper in a tan suit and white shirt. THEDancing with the starsalum and Owens went public with their romance in August 2020, nearly four months after their first match on Raya. The duo got engaged nearly two years later before initially exchanging vows on April 22. At their courthouse wedding, which was first celebrated to formalize their union since they had planned a bigger destination ceremony, Biles wore a halter-style dress by Selfie Leslie. She completed her look with a high pony and clapped back at social media users who rejected her choice. I think they also forget that I live in HOUSTON TEXAS and sweat them!!! she tweeted at the time. As soon as we are out for pictures they can keep complaining idc idc idc.

