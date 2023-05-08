Goodwill Partners with PCC Fashion Program to Host Sustainable Fashion Show | News





TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) The Fashion Department of Pima Community Colleges has partnered with Goodwill for the fifth straight year on an upcycling design project that showcases sustainable fashion designs on the runway. We give each student in the design class a gift card to purchase clothing and gear to recycle into runway-ready fashion. The class then offers its own brand name and clothing line to show at the Pimas FashionArte show in May, says Matthew Flores, director of marketing at Goodwill of Southern Arizona. The spring runway event, A New Aesthetic, will take place at the TCC Leo Rich Theater (260 S. Church Ave), May 19 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7pm and there is a VIP reception which starts at 6pm. General admission is $25 and VIP tickets are $60. Funds raised through this project will be used for student achievement awards. You can buy tickets here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/pcc-fashion-design-clothing-department-presents-tucson-arizona-05-19-2023/event/19005E75C4703515 Fashion students of all levels are included in the show, as well as brands created by Pima alumni and other local designers. An audience of at least 500 people is expected. Nancy Spaulding, Head of Pima Fashion Design, says, “Our students are incredibly talented and dedicated to the art of learning design and creating wearable and interesting clothing. With our updated lab space and technology, students now have a new level of understanding in the digital realm and have fabulous apparel to share with the Tucson community. According to PCC, the estate of Janis Joplins donated several thousand dollars worth of fabric that the Pima fashion students used to create some of their clothes that will walk the runway. The Pimas Fashion Design program teaches students the fundamental and technical skills, as well as the trends needed to succeed in today’s apparel industry. The Pima program currently offers a few transfer pathways for graduates, including ASU, NAU, UofA, and CalPoly. If you cannot attend in person, a live streaming option will be available via PCCTV YouTube Page. PCC requests that if you are watching the show from home, please consider donating to the Fashion Design Program page through the Pima Foundation website.

