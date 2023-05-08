ASU Baseball: Sun Devils swept in backbreaking fashion





In a demoralizing outing on Sunday, Arizona State (29-18, 14-9 Pac-12) fell to No. 7 Stanford (31-13, 18-6 Pac-12) in a 9-4 loss. The Cardinal swept the Sun Devils, but not with any ease. Junior right-hander Owen Stevenson gave up two separate two-run homers in the top of the ninth, giving the Cardinal five runs and effectively breaking the Sun Devils’ back. Stevenson and fellow Blake Pivaroff had tough outings this weekend in high leverage moments. The Sun Devils needed one out to get into the ninth with two of their other clutch hitters trailing by one run. However, the scourge that has been the Sun Devil bullpen has struck again. “Last year we were pretty well taken off the field at home, this year I don’t feel good about being swept away,” ASU coach Willie Bloomquist said. “We’re not there yet, we’re close.” ASU had another hot offensive start, scoring three runs in the first inning. First-year outfielder Nick McLain, second-year receiver Ryan Campos and junior second baseman Luke Keaschall all reached base with two singles and a walk. With the bases loaded, second-year first baseman Jacob Tobias took advantage of the right-left game and netted a three-run double to right field. The theme of the series has been Stanford’s rebounding ability. Sunday was no different. After crashing, Stanford quickly got two men into the third. Junior third baseman Tommy Troy punished junior left-hander Ross Dunn with a home run to right center. Dunn continued to struggle to get past the hitters, but gave ASU some much needed length. “We have to feel a little better with the fastball location, breaking the ball has always been a challenge to land for a strike,” Bloomquist said. “Whether [Dunn] can put it all together, we had our Friday night entree. After allowing a brace to first-year receiver Malcolm Moore in the sixth inning, Dunn was called out in favor of Nolan Lebamoff. The elder immediately gave up a two-point blast to second Jake Sapien, giving Stanford a 5-3 lead. A big home run to right field by senior outfielder Wyatt Crenshaw cut the lead to one in the sixth. However, a solo home run didn’t make up for the handful of key moments in which the Sun Devils failed to get runs through. Sunday’s total was the widest margin of victory for the Cardinal, as games one and two were close. Even Sunday’s game was close until the ninth inning implosion. The sweep marks only the second in a three-game series of the 2023 campaign, with the last sweep dating back to early March against UC Irvine. Bloomquist has repeatedly said he thinks the team and the program as a whole are close to Stanford, but this series has shown the issues that need to be addressed to get there. ASU will have a few days off before a weekend on the road to face USC in the South Central and will end the season with a home series against UCLA. “If we can weather the storm…we know we’re going to be tested before the playoffs, hopefully,” Bloomquist said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://infernointel.com/asu-baseball-sun-devils-swept-in-back-breaking-fashion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos