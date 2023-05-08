Behrend’s men’s athletics win seventh straight CSAC title





WASHINGTON, DC – Penn State Behrend’s men’s outdoor track and field team won their seventh straight Colonial States Athletic Conference (CSAC) championship held in Gallaudet over the weekend. Team scores: Penn State Behrend 307, Alfred State 196, Gallaudet 84, Keystone 8 Outstanding: * Head Coach Greg Cooper was named CSAC Men’s Away Coach of the Year Key moments: * On the final day of competition, the Lions had one champion and five runners-up

* Bennett Kerr (Murrysville, PA/Franklin Regional) won the 5000m with the best time of 16:30.43

* Kerr led a 1-2-3-4 finish in the 5000m with Aidan Domencic (Cranberry Township, PA/Seneca Valley) in second, Nick Temel (Conneaut Lake, PA/Conneaut Lake) in third and Joey George (Leechburg, PA ) / Kiski) in fourth

* Samuel Hetrick (New Bethlehem, PA/Redbank Valley) won two silver medals for the Lions

* Hetrick finished second in the high jump with a height of 1.91m, then second in the long jump (6.69m)

* Evan States (Punxsutawney, PA/Punxsutawney) and Matthew Laslavic (Evans City, PA/Seneca Valley) competed in the high jump and long jump

* States finished third in the high jump (1.81m) and fifth in the long jump (6.21m)

* Laslavic was fourth in the long jump (6.37m) and sixth in the high jump (1.76m)

* In the 800m, Jason Seevers (North East, PA/North East) clocked the fastest time for second place (1:59.49), followed by Temel in third and Kody Klein (North East, PA/Cathedral Prep) in fourth

* Max Rohl (Horsehead, NY/Horsehead) led Behrend in the hammer and shot put, placing second in the hammer (43.33m) and third in the shot put (13.63m)

* Making his 400m hurdles debut, rookie Elijah Hunt (Erie, PA/Cathedral Prep) was runner-up with a time of 1:01.57

* States finished fourth in the 400m hurdles (1:05.69) to place in its third event of the day

* Anand Bhambhwani (Pittsburgh, PA/Mt. Lebanon), Ryan Festa (Horsham, PA/Hatboro-Horsham), Marshall Nock (Aliquippa, PA/Hopewell) and Hetrick clocked the best times of the season in the 4x100m relay for finish third Next step : * Behrend returns to action on Friday in a last-ditch encounter at Allegheny or Baldwin Wallace.

