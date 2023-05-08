Men’s Lacrosse continues its winning streak – The Quad

By Mac Olmsted, Asst. Production Editor / Asst. Arts and Entertainment Editor

Manhattan The Mens Lacrosse (7-2, 4-0 MAAC) lives on top with its four-game winning streak in the MAAC conference. The team has been doing well for several weeks. Their goal has been to work hard and do their best under new head coach John Odierna.

The team has proven itself time and time again competing against other schools at the MAAC conference. With 91 goals in total, the Jaspers are looking to end their season on a high.

The players and coaching staff have a strong passion for lacrosse. Many players have grown up with the sport, begging to play from an early age. Odierna started playing lacrosse in sixth grade and claims he’s been waiting to be in the position he’s held for 33 years. Christian Clifford and Kyle Gucwa also played at a young age and both say lacrosse is an important part of their lives.

Senior Gucwa explained the team’s mentality for the rest of the conference season. He told the Quadrangle that the entire team is working hard and proud of the work they’ve put in to get to where they are now.

We don’t even think we’ve played our best lacrosse yet, which is really exciting and encouraging to see that we’re capable of winning games, and we think we still have a lot to prove,” Gucwa said. So that gives us a big goal to achieve, which is to play our best lacrosse. So we’re really excited to have a lot ahead of us and a big goal to achieve.

Clifford was a three-time member of the MAAC varsity team and is a key defensive player for the Jaspers. Clifford was honored as MAAC Student-Athlete of the Week for his excellent defense and contribution to the team. Clifford felt honored to be recognized.

It was really gratifying to see your academics recognized in this way. Kyle [Gucwa] also understand, it’s a bit more difficult [being a student athlete]. So it’s nice to get that kind of recognition. I certainly didn’t expect it, it was surprising to see, but it was really humbling and gratifying to see it. said Clifford.

Clifford explained that the team wants to feel as fresh as possible when it comes to getting ready for a game. He explained to The Quadrangle that the team had shorter practices. By having shorter practices, the team puts more emphasis on efficiency so that they use their time accordingly and strategically.

Even though the Jaspers had a good season, it didn’t come without its own challenges and hard work. Odiema explained his experience with the team so far this year. As this is the first season the team has come out of a championship in 20 years, Gucwa explained that the team are playing to prove they are worthy of being in the position they were in last year. when she won the championship.

This is the first time we have been the target, Gucwa said. Let people pick on us, we’ve always been the little guy who watches other teams. Last year, we all focused on the conference game. We have a lot of revenge against these teams who were about to play. This is the first championship we have come out of for 20 years. So we’ve never been in a position where we’re expected to be good. Next year. It’s always been a surprise when you’re good. So it was a challenge to manage that as a team.

Odierna told the Quadrangle what his hopes are for the Jaspers going forward and what he hopes the last half of the conference season will be like. He expects everyone to get the best out of it. He talked about how the Jaspers have a target on themselves and the team’s duty to defend as defending champions.

I think. I think for us, we expect the best shot from everyone. Ordiena said. We’ve talked about it all year. We expect them to give us their best game and we have to make sure that we are going to give them our best game of the year so far. Ordiena said.