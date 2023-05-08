Fashion
Men’s Lacrosse continues its winning streak – The Quad
By Mac Olmsted, Asst. Production Editor / Asst. Arts and Entertainment Editor
Manhattan The Mens Lacrosse (7-2, 4-0 MAAC) lives on top with its four-game winning streak in the MAAC conference. The team has been doing well for several weeks. Their goal has been to work hard and do their best under new head coach John Odierna.
The team has proven itself time and time again competing against other schools at the MAAC conference. With 91 goals in total, the Jaspers are looking to end their season on a high.
The players and coaching staff have a strong passion for lacrosse. Many players have grown up with the sport, begging to play from an early age. Odierna started playing lacrosse in sixth grade and claims he’s been waiting to be in the position he’s held for 33 years. Christian Clifford and Kyle Gucwa also played at a young age and both say lacrosse is an important part of their lives.
Senior Gucwa explained the team’s mentality for the rest of the conference season. He told the Quadrangle that the entire team is working hard and proud of the work they’ve put in to get to where they are now.
We don’t even think we’ve played our best lacrosse yet, which is really exciting and encouraging to see that we’re capable of winning games, and we think we still have a lot to prove,” Gucwa said. So that gives us a big goal to achieve, which is to play our best lacrosse. So we’re really excited to have a lot ahead of us and a big goal to achieve.
Clifford was a three-time member of the MAAC varsity team and is a key defensive player for the Jaspers. Clifford was honored as MAAC Student-Athlete of the Week for his excellent defense and contribution to the team. Clifford felt honored to be recognized.
It was really gratifying to see your academics recognized in this way. Kyle [Gucwa] also understand, it’s a bit more difficult [being a student athlete]. So it’s nice to get that kind of recognition. I certainly didn’t expect it, it was surprising to see, but it was really humbling and gratifying to see it. said Clifford.
Clifford explained that the team wants to feel as fresh as possible when it comes to getting ready for a game. He explained to The Quadrangle that the team had shorter practices. By having shorter practices, the team puts more emphasis on efficiency so that they use their time accordingly and strategically.
Even though the Jaspers had a good season, it didn’t come without its own challenges and hard work. Odiema explained his experience with the team so far this year. As this is the first season the team has come out of a championship in 20 years, Gucwa explained that the team are playing to prove they are worthy of being in the position they were in last year. when she won the championship.
This is the first time we have been the target, Gucwa said. Let people pick on us, we’ve always been the little guy who watches other teams. Last year, we all focused on the conference game. We have a lot of revenge against these teams who were about to play. This is the first championship we have come out of for 20 years. So we’ve never been in a position where we’re expected to be good. Next year. It’s always been a surprise when you’re good. So it was a challenge to manage that as a team.
Odierna told the Quadrangle what his hopes are for the Jaspers going forward and what he hopes the last half of the conference season will be like. He expects everyone to get the best out of it. He talked about how the Jaspers have a target on themselves and the team’s duty to defend as defending champions.
I think. I think for us, we expect the best shot from everyone. Ordiena said. We’ve talked about it all year. We expect them to give us their best game and we have to make sure that we are going to give them our best game of the year so far. Ordiena said.
|
Sources
2/ https://mcquad.org/2023/05/07/mens-lacrosse-continues-their-winning-streak/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- These are the 10 safest states in the US, according to data
- 10 Best Classic Romance Movies From Hollywood’s Golden Age
- Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina shine in the elevator
- Men’s Lacrosse continues its winning streak – The Quad
- Turkey’s Erdogan risks re-election to retain power
- Scotland is absolutely vital to Labors 2024 election hopes
- The CW’s Canceled DC Multiverse Crossover Revealed by Actor
- Chi-Town Shuffle: Columbus Youth Hockey Players Compete in Prestigious Event
- Sophie Wessex wears 1305 shirt dress for Big Lunch street party
- Google Considering Major Upgrade to Search Engine – Strategy
- Türkiye gifts a puppy to Mexico after the death of a dog that searched for it in an earthquake News
- Trump rejects last chance to testify at New York civil trial