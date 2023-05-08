Madrid Open ball girls spotted wearing new outfits in men’s final after row over ‘sexism’ | Tennis | sport





The Madrid Open ball girls were spotted wearing different outfits for the men’s singles final after a row over ‘sexism’ at the tournament. Eagle-eyed viewers had already noticed that the ball team had different outfits for different games – with the young women wearing crop tops, short skirts and knee high socks for the men’s games. But in the final against Carlos Alcaraz and Jan-Lennard Struff, they received new oversized shorts.

The Madrid Open has been criticized over the past fortnight – mainly for the treatment of women at the tournament. And the outfits of the ball girls were one of the main topics of discussion – with a spokesperson for the association Pilar Calvo who told Publico: “It’s a way of feminizing the girls compared to the boys who don’t dress the same. “At the end of the day, it’s such a widespread form of gender-based violence that people don’t even notice it.” The Spanish Association of Women in Professional Sport has also considered filing a complaint. But the controversial outfits were dropped for the men’s singles final which saw Alcaraz beat lucky loser Struff 6-4 3-6 6-3. The ball girls were seen in longer crop tops than they previously wore, with the addition of tall oversized shorts instead of the pleated skirts.

Fans previously noted that there appeared to be two different variations of the ball kids’ outfit, one which saw the girls don the ‘sexist’ outfits and another more standard selection of a shirt and shorts, worn both by the ball boys and the younger ones. girls for predominantly female matches. Madrid Open bosses have yet to directly address the backlash over the outfits, although the big shorts appear to be a brand new addition for the final match of the tournament. And the ball girls’ clothes aren’t the only thing the chefs have received backlash for in the fortnight. Victoria Azarenka denounced the ‘different treatment’ when WTA world number 2 Aryna Sabalenka received a cupcake for her 25th birthday on Friday, when she had the day off between the semi-final and the final . Meanwhile, ATP number 2 Carlos Alcaraz received a massive two-tiered cake presented to him on the pitch after qualifying for the championship game.

Tournament director Feliciano Lopez responded and said Alcaraz received a bigger cake as a Spanish player competing on center court on his birthday. But the event was further criticized when the women’s doubles runners-up were not allowed to give speeches after playing the championship game on Sunday. Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia teamed up to upset top seeds Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff, but neither team got the microphone at the awards ceremony. Gauff then took to Twitter to confirm that they hadn’t “had a chance to speak after today’s final”. Gauff and Azarenka tweeted condensed versions of what they allegedly said, while the Belarusian added: “Hard to explain to Leo that mum can’t say hello to him at the trophy ceremony.” And last year’s singles champion Ons Jabeur responded by calling the decision “sad and unacceptable”.

