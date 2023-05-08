Fashion
Eagle-eyed fans spotted the secret message hidden on Camillas dress – but did you spot it?
ALL eyes were on King Charles III and Queen Camilla during their coronation at Westminster Abbey yesterday.
Every detail of this momentous occasion was meticulously planned – and Camilla even included a sweet secret message on her dress.
Camilla wore a white coronation dress adorned with gold embroidery, and if you look closely, there were two dogs sewn into the design.
These were meant to represent his two rescue dogs; Bluebell and Beth.
Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that she had her children’s and grandchildren’s names embroidered on the dress.
Camilla and her first husband Andrew Parker Bowles share two children; Laura Lopes and Tom Parker Bowles.
And she’s also a grandmother of five thanks to her first marriage, with Tom sharing son Freddy and daughter Lola with ex-wife Sara Buys, and Laura having twins Gus and Louis and daughter Eliza with husband Harry. Lopez.
Camilla was married to Andrew between 1973 and 1995 and married Charles in 2005.
Camilla, 75, and Charles, 74, were cheered on by thousands of royal fans to ring in his new reign as king.
Prince William, Princess Kate and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined the monarch.
Charles and Camilla returned to the Palace in the 260-year-old Gold State Coach in similar scenes to his mother’s coronation.
Famous for its discomfort, the four-ton golden carriage is suspended from leather straps and can only be pulled by eight horses.
The Queen used the car for both of her processions and later described the bumpy ride as “awful”.
A whopping 4,000 members of the armed forces, including 416 from the Commonwealth and British Overseas Territories, guided the new King and Queen to the palace.
Music was provided by 19 military bands marching to an exact beat in a massive ceremonial operation not seen since the Queen’s coronation.
The impressive procession followed a coronation service attended by world leaders, celebrities and royals this morning at Westminster Abbey.
Smoke filled the air around Horse Guards Parade as a six-gun salute sounded at the exact moment the crown of St Edwards was placed on Charles’ head.
Thousands of royal fans camped outside cheered God Save the King! amidst a fanfare of trumpets.
Prince William also pledged allegiance to his father, saying: “I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you, and faith and truth which I will bring to you, as your line of life and member. So help me God.”
Over the years, the King has expressed a desire to propel the Royal Family into the modern age, which is reflected in the service today.
Charles avoided the extravagant trappings of wealth seen at his own mother’s 1.57million ceremony as he moved towards a stripped down monarchy.
The guest list was reduced to just 2,000, compared to 8,250 for the Queen, and the length of service was significantly reduced.
Even the dress code was different, with the king choosing to wear a military uniform instead of the silk stockings and breeches seen in the past.
But some traditions remained – including the private anointing with holy oil, which took place behind a screen.
He also became the first monarch to publicly pray at a coronation, swearing to be a “blessing to all your children, of all faiths and creeds”.
The service took place in front of a crowd of world leaders and stars, as well as members of the royal family.
Prince Harry was among the group after accepting an invitation for his father’s big day – although Meghan Markle is staying in the US for Archie’s birthday.
|
