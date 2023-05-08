Stylists break down viral fashion moments – WWD

Over the years, the NBA tunnel has become just as guarded as basketball games themselves, as players have used the platform as a way to show off their personal style.

This season, basketball players like Kyle Kuzma, Jordan Clarkson, PJ Tucker, Chris Paul, Kevin Love and more have continued to impress fans with their pre-game outfits, called “tunnel fit”. From high-end designers to emerging labels, these athletes have created many viral fashion moments this season, thanks in part to the stylists they work closely with.

“[The tunnel] allowed them to really lay out what they feel, what they like, and what they like — what their aesthetic could or should be,” said Toreno Winn Jr., who styles Kuzma. “They can write that narrative coherently. They have 82 games to show it, plus the playoffs. The playoffs are when the most eyes are on them.

With the help of their stylists, many NBA athletes have used the tunnel to experiment with their style or show a more personal side.

At one end of the spectrum are players like Paul and Love, who stick to a more classic style, according to their stylist Courtney Mays.

“It’s really important to me to lean into their authentic style sensibility,” said Mays, who also dresses DeAndre Jordan. “One thing I’m really proud of is that all of my clients look completely different. I don’t think there’s a brand that says, ‘Courtney Mays dressed them.’ It’s really about how can I elevate or accentuate the things they already love.

She explained that Cleveland Cavaliers player Love’s style is “classic Americana,” favoring traditional designers, luxurious fabrics and denim styles from brands like Ralph Lauren, Zegna, Kith and Aimé Leon Dore.

Kevin Love Getty Images

Paul, on the other hand, leans more into athleisure for his tunnel look. The Phoenix Suns player prefers to support up-and-coming and black designers with his looks, favoring brands like Todd Patrick and NBA player Russell Westbrook’s Honor the Gift line. He has also become known for using his tunnel tweaks as a way to highlight important issues or support causes he believes in.

“It’s really about using fashion as a platform to talk about broader social issues, so we’ve historically championed black colleges and universities through her wardrobe,” Mays said. “He’s really interested in supporting scholarships and helping kids with education, so let’s use those moments in the tunnel — those two seconds and that photo — to really shine a light on colleges and universities. historically black.”

Tucker, who is styled by Kesha McLeod, is one of many NBA players whose sneakers are a hallmark of their style. McLeod’s style strategy often revolves around Tucker’s impressive sneaker collection, as he regularly launches new launches or wears unreleased styles on his walks through the tunnels.

“A lot of it revolves around the sneakers,” she said of why the Philadelphia 76ers’ style resonates with fans. “Inaccessible sneakers that no one could get. He created some sneakers, like the Fear of God he played in on the court, and some styles he brought back, which echoes a whole different industry.

On the other end of the style spectrum, players like Kuzma of the Washington Wizards and Torrey Craig of the Suns have become known for their more and eye-catching looks, with both athletes regularly walking down the tunnel shirtless or wearing more forward-looking pieces. guards.

“There is nothing [Kuzma] is scary and I think his versatility is what scares people sometimes,” Winn Jr. said. “Maybe it doesn’t scare people, but some people are like, he has no aesthetic, and I think that’s the beauty of it all. If you can do multiple styles, it shows how you feel that day. You’re not just playing a character and putting on a costume. If he feels like a grungy rockstar, he’ll don skinny jeans, a leather jacket and silver accessories. The next day he can look like something out of a cartoon. I just like that you never know what you’re gonna get with it. him.

Kuzma arguably made the biggest impression on onlookers with her fashion. This season, the Washington Wizards player has gone viral for several of his tunnel cuts, like going shirtless under a rainbow knit cardigan with a matching Marni balaclava or wearing an oversized Rick Owens puffer jacket.

“One thing we talked about was individuality and finding your voice in fashion and then creating your own personality that wasn’t tied to anyone else and really separated him from everyone else,” Winn Jr. said about from when he started working with Kuzma. “Love it or hate it. You force an opinion out of people. If you feel indifferent to his style, then we automatically lose. I know people are going to feel one way or another and that doesn’t bother me. I’m not losing sleep over it. It’s cool if I can force people to feel something – then we’re on the right track. Then it becomes art more than just clothes you wear.”

For Craig, the Phoenix Suns player has worked closely with stylist and designer Layla Harte this season to lean into a more playful style, mixing bold patterns and colors and turning to emerging designers.

“It’s about finding pieces that grab attention and start conversations,” Harte said of creating viral tunnels. “The first outfit we did where he had the vest open, he had just gotten a bunch of tattoos on his chest and stomach, so that was a big moment. People don’t often wear shirts in the tunnel. In order to create these viral moments, you have to constantly search for the new design or the next trend. To be on this wave before everyone else.

Although many of these tunnel cuts are going viral, stylists say there’s no one formula for creating a viral outfit; however, authenticity is key in styling a look that resonates with NBA fans.

“When it comes to viral outfits, there’s a difference in a way,” Winn Jr. said. “You kind of know people are going to talk, but you don’t know they’re going — like an example, you know a song is going to hit the radio, but you don’t know if it’s going to go number 1. I feel like you don’t really know until soon after when you hear people buzzing. With the tunnel, it’s more of a touch-and-go moment. It’s here and then it’s gone, and not much [looks] stays in people’s minds, but consistency does.