pants: Aditya Birla Fashion to raise up to 800 crore for TCNS acquisition





Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL) will raise 700-800 crore debt to help fund the acquisition of TCNS Clothing, a senior company official has said. “For financing, we probably need around 700 to 800 crore through external debt, which we will have to raise… The remaining 800 crore will be financed by internal charges,” said Ashish Dikshit, Managing Director from ABFRL to ET. “Our balance sheet is strong enough to increase that.” On Friday, ABFRL had signed an agreement to buy a 51% stake in TCNS – which owns ethnic women’s clothing brands such as W, Elleven and Aurelia – for 1,650 crore. As part of the agreement, ABFRL will make a conditional open offer to acquire up to 29% of the capital at 503 per share from the public shareholders and acquire the balance of the capital from the founding sponsors to achieve an aggregate stake of 51% in TCNS. After the transaction, TCNS will be merged with ABFRL and public shareholders of TCNS will receive 11 shares of ABFRL for every six shares they hold in TCNS. While the overall apparel market is largely unorganized, in the branded apparel space, womenswear retail share is expected to increase to 35% by FY25 from 31% in during fiscal 20, according to a report from Antique Stock Broking. Also, international retailers such as Zara and H&M are not present in women’s ethnic clothing, and their strong presence in this segment gives Indian clothing retailers an advantage in the overall category. “It’s a very fragmented market if you look at the middle to lower end of the market. But on the premium side, I don’t see too many big brands,” Dikshit said. “Also, we don’t just have a very strong brand and distribution asset, we also have a management team that has consistently delivered over a long period of time.” TCNS achieved sales of Rs 896 crore in FY22 from 650 exclusive outlets and 2,300 large format stores. With this acquisition, ABFRL’s ethnic clothing portfolio is expected to grow to 5,000 crore over the next three years, with TCNS contributing approximately 2,000 crore. More than five years ago, the ABFRL segmented its business into six sub-categories: lifestyle, Pantaloon, athleisure, youth fashion, super premium and ethnic. However, most brands focus on Western-style clothing, a significantly smaller segment than women’s ethnic clothing in the mass market as a whole. In the ethnic segment, the company acquired Jaypore, a premium craft brand, and also invested in designer brands Shantanu & Nikhil, Tarun Tahiliani, Sabyasachi and Masaba. “This acquisition gives us the number one platform, the market leader in the category and completes the journey we began five years ago when we first began to build ourselves, through a series of partnerships and acquisitions. very carefully crafted and organic launches,” Dikshit said. . “With this acquisition, I believe our portfolio is now complete.” The company’s lifestyle division operates nearly 3,468 stores for brands including Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England. In addition, department store chain Pantaloons has over 400 stores, while the company also operates women’s fashion brand Forever21.

