Today’s Dylan Dreyer Showcases Insane Physique In Sensational Tiny Mini Dress





Dylan Dreyer is having the best time of her life at the Kentucky Derby – and she’s brought fans with her too! The Today star has been at the annual horse racing event since Friday, where she puts on a stunning show every day. Her latest look was her boldest — and most elegant — yet, consisting of a baby pink silk mini dress paired with a pink and peach fascinator. VIDEO: Will Dylan Dreyer try for a baby girl? Today the star reveals all Dylan’s dress featured cap sleeves and was cinched at the waist, showcasing the mom-of-three’s incredible physique. She accessorized the outfit with a pair of leg-lengthening metallic heels. After sharing a photo of her wearing her outfit, fans were quick to comment – with many praising her fashion choice. “You are radiant!” one wrote, while another replied, “Always classy and beautiful.” A third added: “You are so gorgeous!” RELATED: Dylan Dreyer awash in support following live-on-air error – details MORE:Today, welcome to the new temporary meteorologist – and you won’t believe who it is! The Kentucky Derby is an annually held horse race held annually at Churchill Downs, Louisville. This year’s event took place May 5-6. Dylan’s visit to Kentucky comes after the accomplished meteorologist, mother and children’s author told fans her book had hit the charts. Taking to Instagram, Dylan shared his excitement for his passion project away from the NBC show. MORE:Dylan Dreyer sparks reaction with unexpected photo inside NYC home MORE:Dylan Dreyer switches roles on Today – co-stars show their support “THANK YOU!!! Not only has your support and enthusiasm for Misty the Cloud helped Step Into Reading to #1 in weather books,” she wrote of her child’s book. “But Misty completes the top 3!! Come on Misty!!! #readandlearn.” Dylan – who shares three boys, Rusty, one, Oliver, three and Calvin, six, with husband Brian Fichera – is incredibly proud of her books and has opened up to HELLO! in an exclusive interview to reveal how his family inspired his creative process. MORE: Savannah Guthrie will change her personal life during the show FIND OUT: Today’s Hoda Kotb bids bittersweet farewell to her co-star as fans are in tears “I never really thought about a children’s book either,” Dylan confessed. “But my husband and I make up crazy little stories and this comes from one of them. We were on a plane and we imagined our suitcases going on a trip together. ©Instagram Dylan shares three sons with husband Brian Fichera “My husband then said, ‘How about making clouds out of it?’ It was perfect, with me being a meteorologist. Clouds and emotions kind of work together. There’s a strange parallel between how you feel and the weather.” Read more HELLO! American stories here Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up for our HELLO! Bulletins today.

