Sonam Kapoor stuns in floral dress for King Charles III coronation concert: ‘Historic moments call for fashion moments’ | fashion trends





Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor was among a long list of celebrities who attended King Charles III’s coronation concert. Following the coronation ceremony, the Coronation Concert of King Charles and Queen Camilla was held at Windsor Castle on the East Lawn of the Castle Park. Sonam gave a spoken word performance featuring Steve Winwood and the Virtual Commonwealth Choir at the event. For the occasion, she chose a long printed dress designed by two of her favorite designers – Anamika Khanna and Emilia Wickstead – from the two countries – India and the UK – which she calls home. Sonam Kapoor attended King Charles III’s coronation concert in a printed dress. (Instagram) Sonam Kapoor at the Coronation Concert of King Charles III On Sunday, Sonam Kapoor attended King Charles’ coronation concert and shared photos of the bespoke ensemble she wore. “Historical moments call for fashion moments. I am honored to mark the unforgettable occasion of the #CoronationConcert by carrying the collaborative vision of two of the most incredible designers from both countries whom I am fortunate to call home,” she captioned the post. She chose an off-white printed maxi dress for the coronation concert, co-designed by Anamika Khanna and New Zealand-born British designer Emilia Wickstead. Check out the photos below. Sonam’s tailored maxi dress features an off-the-shoulder neckline flaunting her cleavage, a band detail around the shoulders that framed the corseted bodice, extending into a full skirt edged with architectural godet pleats, a cinched waist and a floor-to-ceiling length. hem floor. According to Vogue, Emilia Wickstead designed the dress and Anamika Khanna contributed the Calico-inspired print to give the ensemble the perfect finish to shine at the coronation concert. Additionally, Anamika Khanna drew inspiration from 17th and 18th century Calico prints, which were a common commodity traded between India and the UK in the past. Meanwhile, Sonam accessorized the maxi dress with dainty earrings, a statement ring and high heels. In the end, Sonam chose open side wavy locks, subtle smoky eye shadow, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, blush cheeks, gloss lipstick, light contour, dewy base and a radiant highlighter.

