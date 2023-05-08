Discovery of a new treatment strategy for damaged cartilage: study | Health





Cartilage is a bone-protecting tissue that absorbs trauma and allows for smooth joint mobility. Despite its inherent low healing capacity, stem cell transplantation is a viable therapeutic technique for treating inflammation and cartilage damage, as well as promoting cartilage regeneration. However, the rapid clearance of transplanted stem cells from the fluid environment surrounding the cartilage and the smooth surface of the cartilage itself is a major drawback of this approach, leading to less favorable treatment outcomes. The researchers developed a new bioadhesive material in the form of an immiscible viscous liquid phase to overcome the limitations of the conventional treatment strategy. (Twitter/MikeLoBurgio) A team of researchers from POSTECH, Dongguk University Medical Center and Nature Gluetech in Korea have developed a therapeutic solution for damaged cartilage. It involves the use of a viscous, immiscible liquid which, when combined with a sticky protein generated from mussels and hyaluronic acid, can aid in the transplantation of stem cells into damaged tissue. The joint team was led by Professor Hyung Joon Cha (Department of Chemical Engineering and School of Convergence Science and Technology), Ph.D. candidate Seong-Woo Maeng, Dr. Tae Yoon Park and Professor Kye Il Joo (currently at Ewha Womans University) from Chemical Engineering Department of POSTECH, Professor Gun-Il Im and Dr. Ji-Yun Ko from Dongguk Center Medical University, and Dr. Seongmin Ha from Nature Gluetech Co., ltd. The research, supported by the Korea Health Technology R&D Project through Korea Health Industry Development under the Ministry of Health and Welfare, was published in the Chemical Engineering Log. Researchers developed a new bioadhesive material in the form of an immiscible viscous liquid phase to overcome the limitations of the conventional treatment strategy. This was achieved by combining an adhesion protein derived from mussels with high molecular weight hyaluronic acid, which has opposite charges and thus facilitates electrostatic interactions between them. By designing a highly viscous liquid bioadhesive that does not disintegrate or swell in water, the team formulated an adhesive material capable of safely encapsulating stem cells and facilitating their firm attachment to the transplant site. Additionally, the team demonstrated that the stem cells encapsulated in the liquid bioadhesive were retained in situ when transplanted into defective cartilage in a rabbit model evaluation. Prolonged retention of transplanted stem cells in damaged cartilage facilitated cartilage regeneration and improved the therapeutic effects of stem cell transplantation. An added benefit of the liquid adhesive developed by the team includes a natural adhesive that requires no additional physical or chemical processes. Professor Hyung Joon Cha, who led the research, said, “The therapeutic effects of stem cells can be significantly enhanced by using mussel adhesion protein, a novel biomaterial developed in Korea. He also noted that “Because the liquid bioadhesive can be formulated for injection, it has the potential to be an effective treatment for damaged cartilage when used in stem cell transplantation via an arthroscope, similar to an endoscope.” The materials technology for mussel adhesion protein was transferred to Nature Gluetech Co., Ltd. and a clinical study of the stem cell adhesive named CartiFix, which was developed for the treatment of arthritis in this research, is expected to begin soon. This story was published from a news feed with no text edits. Only the title has been changed.

