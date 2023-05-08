Penny Mordaunt’s Sword, Katy Perry’s Hat and Other Coronation Fashion Moments

By Talia Shadwell, ITV News Content Producer

On a historic day when the Crown Jewels and Other Sacred Insignia made a rare public outing, no one expected Penny Mordaunt and her sword to nearly steal the show.

A dress code was in place for Coronation of the King: Women were asked to wear day dresses, with many choosing optional hats and fascinators.The men were asked to wear morning coats, lounge suits and uniforms.

But some outfits still managed to stand out on a day when ostentatious pageantry was hardly lacking.

Penny Mordaunt’s Sword

She may have missed becoming British Prime Minister, but Penny Mordaunt still managed to find herself in the limelight after all.

Comedian Caitlin Moran has compared the Tory MP’s unexpected stage-stealing moment in the spotlight to Pippa Middleton’s rear-end twist at William and Kate’s wedding.

Mrs Mordaunt, Lord President of the Privy Council, made history as the first woman to bear the Sword of State in Westminster Abbey.

Honor required Mrs Mordaunt to carry the great golden weapon as she passed through the Abbey, before being presented with a second, smaller sword, the JeweledSwordof Offering which she presented to the King as part of the service, becoming thus the first woman to do so.

Ms Mordaunt later said she was honored to have been part of the coronation.

She tweeted: I am very aware that our armed forces, police and others have been marching or standing for hours as part of the ceremony or to keep us all safe. In comparison, my job was rather easier.

What a change from Penny Mordaunt, tweeted TV presenter Dan Walker. Finally, she manages to put the sword down. Take her to the Olympics.

Katy Perry’s hat

As you might expect, the best of British fashion was on display.

Katy Perry, who will perform at the Sundays Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle, wore a bespoke lilac skirt suit by Vivienne Westwood, paired with a huge matching hat.

The outfit was made from faux leather sourced from the brand’s fabric archive and featured a bodice of purple silk flowers.

Perry paired the costume with matching opera gloves, a granny frame handbag (retailing 170) and Westwoods signature pearl and diamond choker.

Dame Vivienne, one of the most influential figures in British fashion, died last December aged 81.

She was known for her love of corsetry, which is reflected in Perry’s attire, and was a strong supporter of the king.

The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte coordinated their coronation badges. Credit: Pennsylvania

Kate and her “mini-me”

The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte coordinated their coronation regalia by matching Alexander McQueen and glittering royal tiaras.

Kate wore a dark blue Royal Victorian coat trimmed in scarlet over an ivory silk crepe dress embroidered with Alexander McQueen.Her three-dimensional leaf embroidery helmet with silver bullion, crystal and silver thread was by Jess Collett x AlexanderMcQueen.

The princess earrings were a tribute to Williams’ late mother. The pearl and diamond pieces belonged to Diana, Princess of Wales.

Princess Charlotte and Princess of Wales wore a matching Alexander McQueen. Credit: Pennsylvania

Kate also wore Queen Elizabeth II’s George VI Festoon necklace, which the late King commissioned for his daughter in 1950.

Charlotte was a mini-version of her mother, wearing a beautiful silver bullion, crystal and silver thread headgear from the same milliner.

She also wore an Alexander McQueendress with an ivory silk crepe cape, featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock designs with the crests representing the four nations of the Kingdom, also featured on her mother’s dress.

Pretty Yende is the sun on a rainy coronation

It was a very British coronation. Umbrellas and ponchos were the fashion must-haves of the day for royal fans who crowded into drizzly London to watch the show.

So Pretty Yende’s bright yellow dress provided a burst of sunshine on a gray May day in the capital.

The South African soprano’s statement outfit turned heads when she appeared at Westminster Abbey for the coronation, wearing the dazzling gown by French fashion house Stéphane Rolland.

With strong shoulders and long sleeves, the dress was accented with a yellow and white diamond necklace and matching earrings by Graff, totaling over 138 carats.

Dame Emma Thompson in Kate’s Favorite

Lady Emma Thompson Credit: Jane Barlow/AP

Famous British actress Emma Thompson wore a red patterned coat decorated with roses, a nod to England’s national symbol.

The coat was designed by London designer Emilia Wickstead.

The Princess of Wales often chose classic Wicksteads designs for her engagement last year. One of her sartorial highlights was a pale yellow dress worn at the Service of Thanksgiving for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Dame Emma teamed the coat with a simple black knee-length dress.

Alexandra Wood, Savile Rows’ first female tailor, said the look was modest but elegantly understated.

Katy Perry arrives at Westminster Abbey with Vogue editor Edward Enninful, who has chosen her Savile Row costume.

Edward Enninful champion of Savile Row

Katy Perry arrived with British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, who wore a bespoke single-breasted morning suit by head cutter and creative director Campbell Carey of Savile Row fashion house Huntsman.

King Charles has been a longtime fan of the craftsmanship of Row’s famous tailors, who helped make the red and gold military uniforms for Coronation Day.

Lionel Richie Credit: Gareth Cattermole/PA

Lionel Richie with 18,500 cufflinks

Dressed in a traditional morning coat with a dove gray tie, the Hello singer Lionel Richie brought glamor with accessories from British brand Garrard, founded in London in 1735.

His fanfare symphonic cufflinks in diamonds and mother-of-pearl sold 18,500 copies.

He associated them with the white rose high jewelry diamond brooch from the high jewelry collection of the brand price on demand.

Lionel Richie’s 18,500 mother-of-pearl cufflinks. Credit: Pennsylvania

Garrard has a long-standing relationship with the royal family. The brand made the late Diana, Princess of Wales engagement ring, which is now worn by the Princess of Wales.

The jeweler was also responsible for other important royal pieces, including Queen Victoria’s Small Diamond Crown and the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland’s Tiara, worn by the late Queen in her accession photographs.

Nick Cave attends the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey. Credit: PA

The Prince of Darkness

Nick Cave fans’ eyebrows twitched when the singer announced he had accepted an invitation to attend the King’s coronation.

The musician admitted he was no ‘monarchist or royalist’ but insisted he could never be ‘so damn grumpy’ to decline an invitation to ‘what will more than likely be the historic event most important in the UK of our time”.The Australian artist explained in a blog post that he loves the eccentricity of British royal ceremonies, writing: “I’m just drawn to this stuff – the bizarre, the strange, the breathtakingly spectacular, the impressive.”If some thought his presence was irrelevant, his outfit certainly was not.

Bad Seeds musician whose wife Susie Cave is the designer of The Vampire’s Wife dresses that have become a celebrity staple on the red carpet glared into his black signature.

The First Lady of the United States, Dr Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden. Credit: Pennsylvania

An all-American Jill Biden

The First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, attended the coronation without her husband, President Joe Biden, who said he could not attend due to previous commitments.

Instead, Dr. Biden and his granddaughter, Finnegan Biden, turned out in their monochromatic American best.

Dr Biden wore historic American brand Ralph Lauren, in a cornflower blue suit with matching gloves and a delicate ribbon in his hair.

Ms Biden wore a pale yellow cape dress by New York brand Markarian with a floral headpiece.

They’re super chic colors and representative of Ukraine, which is nifty, Ms. Wood said.

Absolutely Fabulous star Dame Joanna Lumley pays homage to the late Mary Quant’s signature style. Credit: Jane Barlow/AP

Dame Joanna Lumley’s nod to the late Mary Quant

Dame Joanna Lumley wore a nautical-style navy coat dress with white lapels, gloves and a hat.

The Absolutely Fabulous star’s mod-style straight coat could be seen as a nod to British fashion design icon Mary Quants’ signature ’60s style.

Quant, who was known for her pioneering mod fashions and advocacy of the miniskirt, died earlier this year.

