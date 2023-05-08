Soul TV Fashion Show Embodies Empowerment and Confidence – Massachusetts Daily Collegian





Through fashion, dance and song, the Soul TVs show is a resounding success

Courtesy of the official Soul TV Instagram page | @umass_soultv

The Soul TV Fashion Show held on Friday, April 28 in the Student Union Ballroom was a huge success, leaving the crowds inspired and empowered. As they entered the hall, more than 100 fashionable students waited for entry, sporting metallic shoulder bags, heavy sunglasses and slouchy knee-high boots. Many groups of friends coordinated outfits and took photos outside the ballroom looking forward to it. Organizers softly lit the room with hot flashes, divided the space into organized sections, placing a candy bag filled with candy on each chair. At the start of the shows, the MC, Marco, set a lively tone and engaged the audience with his enthusiasm and charisma. He randomly selected members of the public to rate their outfits, and the responses grew increasingly confident. They went from a 10, to a 12/10, to a final answer off the charts. He asked the selected students to spin and publicly display their looks, drawing gasps of admiration from the crowd. The fashion show then opened with models parading the catwalk in subversive black looks with sleek black sunglasses. The choreography was perfectly planned, as the models twirled and danced in synchrony around the arena, adjusting their pace to the rhythm of Beyonce’s Renaissance album. The show was separated into segments and the looks were usually all black or had subtle pops of color. No detail of the outfits was left unnoticed and the accessories – including sunglasses, caps or shoulder bags – matched the clothes well. It was fascinating to see the art in the designs and one look in particular stood out: a shimmering sheer blouse with leather pants and an opaque face mask. The end of the parade was marked by a streetwear section, which exuded a relaxed elegance. Models gracefully paraded in Jordans, pleated skirts and varsity jackets. Their clothes seemed authentic to their true personal style. Soul TV board members closed the show and were greeted with huge applause and cheers from the audience. The talented dance group, Soul Sistas, also performed twice during the show. They increased the excitement in the ballroom by dancing to female empowerment anthems by Nicki Minaj and Beyonce. The dancers, dressed in black trench coats and long red gloves, jumped and twirled synchronously around the arena. Their ability to energize the audience was unparalleled and their performances were crowd favorites. The Soul TV show aimed to uplift not just the role models, but the entire student body. Spectators were asked to walk down the track twice throughout the show. Friends held hands as they walked in time to the music, pointing and blowing kisses at other audience members. Thanks to this audience engagement, the show has become an interactive and engaging experience. When the show finally ended, the students walked away smiling and whispering in awe of the stellar performance they witnessed. The Soul TV show was a huge hit and the crowd left feeling more confident than when they entered. Laleh Panahi can be reached at [email protected]

